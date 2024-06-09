Sergio Garcia’s wife shares her way to eat a banana with a special ingredient

LIV Golf's Fireballs Golf Club captain and star player Sergio Garcia tied the knot with Golf Channel's Angela Akins in 2017. Having met nine years ago at a tournament, the pair now have two beautiful children together.

Angela Garcia took to her Instagram platform to share her lunch for the day. She enjoys a banana along with a side of a heavy dollop of peanut butter. The LIV Golf star's wife enjoys taking a healthy scoop of peanut butter on a knife and spreading in on a banana with each bite.

She paired the tasty snack along with a protein smoothie and her favourite sea salt chips for her "mom lunch." Angela captioned the Instagram story with these words:

"#MomLunch; Also protein smoothie and sea salt chips naturally"

Angela Garcia enjoys her lunch (Image via Instagram @angelagarcia)

Who is Sergio Garcia's wife?

Spain's Sergio Garcia has been married to Angela Akins Garcia for seven years. Angela is the daughter of the All-American quarterback Marty Akins.

She played golf for the Texas Christian University before making the move to the University of Texas in Austin for her final two years of college golf. There, she was named to the All-Big XII Academic Team.

Sharing their love for the sport, Sergio Garcia detailed the start of their story in a post on his X platform. The pair initially met each other for the first time at the 2015 Shell Houston Open at the Houston Golf Club nine years ago. At the time, Angela was a reporter for the Golf Channel.

After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2017 just three months prior to Sergio Garcia's iconic win at the 2017 Masters at Augusta National. They tied the knot and made it official just a few months later in July of 2017.

Sergio and Angela Garcia welcomed their firstborn child, Azalea Akins Garcia, on March 14, 2018. The couple chose the name after the iconic flowers in Augusta National.

Azalea is also the name of Augusta National's 13th hole. The par five hole holds great significance to her father, as that hole marked Sergio Garcia's lead that eventually won him the Major.

Their second child, Enzo Akins Garcia, was born on April 10, 2020. The couple made the announcement of the birth via a post on the LIV Golf star's Instagram page that included a wholesome caption and family picture.

The pair also started their own foundation together, called the Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation. The organization aims to promote and support talented young golfers and help them flourish by partnering up with the American Junior Golf Association.

The foundation also works with Angela Garcia's UGLI Foundation which aims to increase awareness "to fight bullying."

