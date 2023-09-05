Shane Lowry WITB: What is inside Ryder Cup-bound golfer’s bag?

Shane Lowry has been selected for the European team for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup. Luke Donald chose him with one of his six captain picks, alongside Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, and others.

The 2019 Open Championship winner didn't have the best 2022-23 season, but will surely be looking to contribute to his team at the upcoming Ryder Cup. And for that, he will need to carry some top notch equipment in his golf bag.

Lowry uses a customized set of golf equipment. Here is what's inside his bag:

Driver - Srixon ZX5 9.5 degree with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana D+ White 70 TX shaft

- Srixon ZX5 9.5 degree with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana D+ White 70 TX shaft 3-Wood - TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium 15 degrees with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue 80 TX shaft

- TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium 15 degrees with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue 80 TX shaft 5-Wood - TaylorMade M5 19 degrees with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8X shaft

- TaylorMade M5 19 degrees with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8X shaft Utility Irons - Srixon ZX Utility 20 degrees with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 shaft

- Srixon ZX Utility 20 degrees with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 shaft Irons - Srixon ZX5 and Srixon ZX7 (4 to PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 and KBS Tour 130 X shaft

- Srixon ZX5 and Srixon ZX7 (4 to PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 and KBS Tour 130 X shaft Wedges - Cleveland RTX 4 (of 50°-10° MID Grind and 58°-08° Custom Grind) with KBS Tour Wedge X Custom Series Black shaft

- Cleveland RTX 4 (of 50°-10° MID Grind and 58°-08° Custom Grind) with KBS Tour Wedge X Custom Series Black shaft Putter - Odyssey Stroke Lab Exo 2-Ball

- Odyssey Stroke Lab Exo 2-Ball Ball - Srixon Z-Star Tour Series

What is Shane Lowry's Ryder Cup record?

The Irishman played for the European team in the 2021 edition of the biennial event. Although his team lost to the United States, he earned one point and ended with an overall score of 1-2-0 (W-L-H).

On the first day of the 2021 Ryder Cup, Shane Lowry teamed up with Rory McIlroy against Tony Finau and Harris English in a fourball match. They lost by a score of 3-4. Later on, he paired up with Tyrrell Hatton and defeated Finau and Harris English in another fourball match.

On the final day of the event, he played his first singles match against Patrick Cantlay, who notched up a 4 and 2 victory.

Exploring Shane Lowry's results in the 2022-23 season

Lowry played 21 events this season, including 14 on the PGA Tour, three on the DP World Tour, and four majors. He missed the cut in five of them, while his best performance came at the Honda Classic, where he finished T5 on the leaderboard.

Here are Shane Lowry's leaderboard standings for the 2022-23 season:

THE CJ CUP - T23

Hero World Challenge - 18

WM Phoenix Open - Missed the Cut

The Genesis Invitational - T14

The Honda Classic - T5

Arnold Palmer Invitational - 67

THE PLAYERS Championship - T35

Masters Tournament - T16

RBC Heritage - 67

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed the Cut

PGA Championship - T12

The Memorial Tournament - T16

RBC Canadian Open - T43

US Open - T20

Travelers Championship - T19

Genesis Scottish Open - T12

The Open Championship - Missed the Cut

Wyndham Championship - T51

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - T28

Dubai Desert Classic - Missed the Cut

D+D Real Czech Masters - Missed the Cut

Shane Lowry accumulated $2,588,707 competing on the PGA Tour this season, while his DP World Tour earnings are €72,745 (approx. $78,529).