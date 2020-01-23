Sharma looks to continue momentum while Bhullar looks for resurgence at Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Shubhankar Sharma (left) is joined by Brian Lara

New Delhi, January 22, 2020: Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar mark their presence at the Emirates Golf Club in the United States as they continue on their European tour journey to represent India in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic tournament after playing at the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic will tee off on Thursday, 23rd January and will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT in India from 09:30 am IST onwards.

Sharma who managed to make the cut and ended the final day at T59 of the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be leading the charge as high hopes lie on him. He put up a great show on the first two days of the tournament where he even rose up to a rank of T25. He will be looking forward to keep up the tempo heading into the first day of the tournament.

Gaganjeet Bhullar on the other hand, has been in rather disappointing form as he failed to even make the cut at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. This will be a chance for him to prove his mettle in the new decade and work towards achieving a better result.

Sharma and Bhullar will be accompanied by the top golfers from around the world including the English golfer Lee Westwood, winner of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 2020 and the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry amongst many other stalwarts.

The entirety of the tour will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT, The schedule is as follows:

Day 1, January 23, 2020 – Thursday: 09:30 hrs. onwards.

Day 2, January 24, 2020 – Friday: 13:00 hrs. onwards.

Day 3, January 25, 2020 – Saturday: 14:00 hrs. onwards.

Day 4: January 26, 2020 – Sunday: 14:00 hrs. onwards.