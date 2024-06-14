“She shines” - Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena flaunts her $210 Kith dress at the 2024 US Open

Brooks Koepka is one of the 13 LIV Golf players in the 156-player field at the 2024 US Open taking place at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's Number 2 course. The two-time US Open winner sits tied for 20th place with an even-par score for the first day.

Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, and their son, Crew Sims, showed up at the Pinehurst No. 2 course to support the golfer as he seeks to earn a piece of the whopping $20 million purse prize.

Jena Sims arrived at the 2024 US Open rocking the Jaye Studded Knit Mini Dress from Kith. Her dark grey-toned dress was adorned by subtle studded gems all over the nylon blend fabric, along with the Kith logo embellished on the front of the garment.

Trending

Jena Sims paired the dress with white and black sneakers, a Fendi bag, and colorful bracelets. The dress can be availed from Kith's official website and retails for $210.

Rocking the outfit with an open and wavy hairdo topped with printed sunglasses frame, Sims captioned her Instagram post:

"She shines, just enough @kith."

Jena Sims wearing Kith to the 2024 US Open (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

Jena Sims wearing Kith to the 2024 US Open (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

All you need to know about Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' relationship

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims initially approached the LIV Golf star for the first time by sending him a message on Instagram in 2015. Later in the same year, they met each other for the first time at the Masters at Augusta National.

The two-time US Open winner was mid-round at the Masters when he spotted Jena Sims in the crowd. He approached her and greeted her with a hug and went on to meet her family after the end of the round.

After dating for four years, the couple got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022. On 27 July 2023, they welcomed their first child together and announced the same via an Instagram post.

"I love my Crew," Koepka wrote.

Crew Sims Koepka was born prematurely, almost six weeks early. Jena Sims had to undergo a cesarean section procedure as the baby was in a risky breech position during the pregnancy. Crew spent six weeks at the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) before being declared healthy. The couple brought him home soon after his discharge.