Sheffield United fan Matt Fitzpatrick turns down investment opportunity as the club awaits Premier League return

Matt Fitzpatrick, a well-known PGA Tour player, has always been a supporter of his hometown football team, Sheffield United. The Englishman's love for the team has been clear throughout his ascent to become one of the world's finest professional golfers. Fitzpatrick proudly displayed his trophy to a full house at Bramall Lane last June after winning his first major championship at the US Open, an event that strengthened his emotional relationship with the club.

Sheffield United were preparing for their return to the Premier League after securing an automatic promotion spot in the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season. In the midst of the chaos, club owner Prince Abdullah stated that he is open to proposals for the club's sale. During this time, Fitzpatrick was approached with an opportunity to invest as part of a new takeover.

Matt Fitzpatrick's Unwavering Support for Sheffield United

Despite his unwavering devotion to the team, Fitzpatrick made the difficult decision to decline the investment opportunity. Although Fitzpatrick was a football fan, the golfer recognized the financial implications of such an expenditure, which might have been out of his league.

Fitzpatrick joked on Twitter, "I was asked, unfortunately it's out of my league (pardon the pun)."

Fitzpatrick would not be the first PGA Tour player to go into the realm of football ownership. His teammates, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth, were recently involved in the 49ers Enterprises takeover of Sheffield United's Yorkshire rivals, Leeds United. This expanding trend of golfers investing in football clubs underscores the modern era's convergence between sports and business.

Matthew Fitzpatrick with the trophy prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Coventry City (Image via Getty)

While Fitzpatrick has yet to add "football club owner" to his outstanding list of accomplishments, his dedication to Sheffield United is unshakable. The golf sensation, who still has time to watch games at Bramall Lane, has formed strong ties with some United players.

Fitzpatrick recently engaged in a Twitter debate with noted transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. The golfer mocked Romano as a "numpty" after he misspelled Sheffield United in one of his transfer announcements. This exchange demonstrated Fitzpatrick's personality, endearing him to golf and football fans equally.

Sheffield United can take pleasure in the unwavering support of lifetime fans like Matt Fitzpatrick as they eagerly await their return to the Premier League. While the financial opportunity did not pan out, the golf legend's love for his childhood club remains as strong as ever. Fitzpatrick will continue to flourish on the golf field for the time being, representing both his beloved team and the sport he has perfected with equal passion.