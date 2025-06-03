ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is heading to Galloway, New Jersey, this week for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025. The first event post-U.S. Women's Open will be played from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8, at the Bay Course at the Dolce Seaview Resort.
As per Bet365, Nelly Korda is the favorite to win her first event of the season at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025. The World No. 1 golfer has been in decent form but has yet to claim any title this year. Last week, she tied for second at Erin Hills, which was her best result at the U.S. Women's Open.
Jeeno Thitikul and Jin Young Ko are among the other favorites at the Bay Course. While Thitikul claimed the title at the Mizuho Americas Open, Ko is seeking her first victory in two years.
ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025:
- Nelly Korda: 19/4
- Jeeno Thitikul: 13/2
- Jin Young Ko: 9
- Rio Takeda: 11
- Miyuu Yamashita: 12
- Ayaka Furue: 12
- Chisato Iwai: 16
- Mao Saigo: 16
- Somi Lee: 18
- Lauren Coughlin: 25
- Jin Hee Im: 25
- Akie Iwai: 33
- Allisen Corpuz: 33
- Ashleigh Buhai: 33
- Lucy Li: 35
- Ina Yoon: 35
- Brooke Henderson: 45
- Maja Stark: 45
- Jennifer Kupcho: 50
- Auston Kim: 55
- Minami Katsu: 55
- Patty Tavatanakit: 55
- Hinako Shibuno: 55
- Sei Young Kim: 66
- Kristen Gillman: 66
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 70
- Aditi Ashok: 70
- Madelene Sagstrom: 75
- Perrine Delacour: 75
- Yahui Zhang: 75
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 90
- Yan Liu: 90
- Aline Krauter: 100
- Wei Ling Hsu: 110
- Albane Valenzuela: 110
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: 125
- Jenny Bae: 125
- Miranda Wang: 125
- Georgia Hall: 125
- Yuri Yoshida: 125
- Saki Baba: 140
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 150
- Linnea Strom: 160
- Alexa Pano: 175
- Soo Bin Joo: 175
- Lee-Anne Pace: 175
- Emily Pedersen: 225
- Bailey Tardy: 225
- Sophia Popov: 225
- Gianna Clemente: 200
- Peiyun Chien: 200
- Olivia Cowan: 200
- Robyn Choi: 200
- Elizabeth Szokol: 200
- Kary Hollenbaugh: 200
- Ruixin Liu: 200
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 200
- Benedetta Moresco: 200
- Bianca Pagdanganan: 350
- Jeongeun Lee5: 350
- Brooke Matthews: 350
- Azahara Munoz: 350
- Haeji Kang: 350
- Sarah Kemp: 350
- Caroline Masson: 300
- Jing Yan: 300
- Yuna Nishimura: 300
- Brianna Do: 300
- Fatima Fernandez Cano: 300
- Dewi Weber: 400
- Kaitlyn Papp: 400
- Ana Belac: 400
- Cheyenne Knight: 400
- Morgane Metraux: 400
- Liqi Zeng: 400
- Sung Hyun Park: 400
- Maria Fassi: 400
- Mina Kreiter: 400
- Gigi Stoll: 400
- Su Oh: 400
- Stacy Lewis: 400
- Frida Kinhult: 400