ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 03, 2025 16:46 GMT
ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer - Final Round - Source: Getty
ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer (Image Source: Getty)

The LPGA Tour is heading to Galloway, New Jersey, this week for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025. The first event post-U.S. Women's Open will be played from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8, at the Bay Course at the Dolce Seaview Resort.

As per Bet365, Nelly Korda is the favorite to win her first event of the season at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025. The World No. 1 golfer has been in decent form but has yet to claim any title this year. Last week, she tied for second at Erin Hills, which was her best result at the U.S. Women's Open.

Jeeno Thitikul and Jin Young Ko are among the other favorites at the Bay Course. While Thitikul claimed the title at the Mizuho Americas Open, Ko is seeking her first victory in two years.

ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025:

  • Nelly Korda: 19/4
  • Jeeno Thitikul: 13/2
  • Jin Young Ko: 9
  • Rio Takeda: 11
  • Miyuu Yamashita: 12
  • Ayaka Furue: 12
  • Chisato Iwai: 16
  • Mao Saigo: 16
  • Somi Lee: 18
  • Lauren Coughlin: 25
  • Jin Hee Im: 25
  • Akie Iwai: 33
  • Allisen Corpuz: 33
  • Ashleigh Buhai: 33
  • Lucy Li: 35
  • Ina Yoon: 35
  • Brooke Henderson: 45
  • Maja Stark: 45
  • Jennifer Kupcho: 50
  • Auston Kim: 55
  • Minami Katsu: 55
  • Patty Tavatanakit: 55
  • Hinako Shibuno: 55
  • Sei Young Kim: 66
  • Kristen Gillman: 66
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 70
  • Aditi Ashok: 70
  • Madelene Sagstrom: 75
  • Perrine Delacour: 75
  • Yahui Zhang: 75
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn: 90
  • Yan Liu: 90
  • Aline Krauter: 100
  • Wei Ling Hsu: 110
  • Albane Valenzuela: 110
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez: 125
  • Jenny Bae: 125
  • Miranda Wang: 125
  • Georgia Hall: 125
  • Yuri Yoshida: 125
  • Saki Baba: 140
  • Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 150
  • Linnea Strom: 160
  • Alexa Pano: 175
  • Soo Bin Joo: 175
  • Lee-Anne Pace: 175
  • Emily Pedersen: 225
  • Bailey Tardy: 225
  • Sophia Popov: 225
  • Gianna Clemente: 200
  • Peiyun Chien: 200
  • Olivia Cowan: 200
  • Robyn Choi: 200
  • Elizabeth Szokol: 200
  • Kary Hollenbaugh: 200
  • Ruixin Liu: 200
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 200
  • Benedetta Moresco: 200
  • Bianca Pagdanganan: 350
  • Jeongeun Lee5: 350
  • Brooke Matthews: 350
  • Azahara Munoz: 350
  • Haeji Kang: 350
  • Sarah Kemp: 350
  • Caroline Masson: 300
  • Jing Yan: 300
  • Yuna Nishimura: 300
  • Brianna Do: 300
  • Fatima Fernandez Cano: 300
  • Dewi Weber: 400
  • Kaitlyn Papp: 400
  • Ana Belac: 400
  • Cheyenne Knight: 400
  • Morgane Metraux: 400
  • Liqi Zeng: 400
  • Sung Hyun Park: 400
  • Maria Fassi: 400
  • Mina Kreiter: 400
  • Gigi Stoll: 400
  • Su Oh: 400
  • Stacy Lewis: 400
  • Frida Kinhult: 400
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

