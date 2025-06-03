ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is heading to Galloway, New Jersey, this week for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025. The first event post-U.S. Women's Open will be played from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8, at the Bay Course at the Dolce Seaview Resort.

As per Bet365, Nelly Korda is the favorite to win her first event of the season at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025. The World No. 1 golfer has been in decent form but has yet to claim any title this year. Last week, she tied for second at Erin Hills, which was her best result at the U.S. Women's Open.

Jeeno Thitikul and Jin Young Ko are among the other favorites at the Bay Course. While Thitikul claimed the title at the Mizuho Americas Open, Ko is seeking her first victory in two years.

ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025:

Nelly Korda: 19/4

Jeeno Thitikul: 13/2

Jin Young Ko: 9

Rio Takeda: 11

Miyuu Yamashita: 12

Ayaka Furue: 12

Chisato Iwai: 16

Mao Saigo: 16

Somi Lee: 18

Lauren Coughlin: 25

Jin Hee Im: 25

Akie Iwai: 33

Allisen Corpuz: 33

Ashleigh Buhai: 33

Lucy Li: 35

Ina Yoon: 35

Brooke Henderson: 45

Maja Stark: 45

Jennifer Kupcho: 50

Auston Kim: 55

Minami Katsu: 55

Patty Tavatanakit: 55

Hinako Shibuno: 55

Sei Young Kim: 66

Kristen Gillman: 66

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 70

Aditi Ashok: 70

Madelene Sagstrom: 75

Perrine Delacour: 75

Yahui Zhang: 75

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 90

Yan Liu: 90

Aline Krauter: 100

Wei Ling Hsu: 110

Albane Valenzuela: 110

Julia Lopez Ramirez: 125

Jenny Bae: 125

Miranda Wang: 125

Georgia Hall: 125

Yuri Yoshida: 125

Saki Baba: 140

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 150

Linnea Strom: 160

Alexa Pano: 175

Soo Bin Joo: 175

Lee-Anne Pace: 175

Emily Pedersen: 225

Bailey Tardy: 225

Sophia Popov: 225

Gianna Clemente: 200

Peiyun Chien: 200

Olivia Cowan: 200

Robyn Choi: 200

Elizabeth Szokol: 200

Kary Hollenbaugh: 200

Ruixin Liu: 200

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 200

Benedetta Moresco: 200

Bianca Pagdanganan: 350

Jeongeun Lee5: 350

Brooke Matthews: 350

Azahara Munoz: 350

Haeji Kang: 350

Sarah Kemp: 350

Caroline Masson: 300

Jing Yan: 300

Yuna Nishimura: 300

Brianna Do: 300

Fatima Fernandez Cano: 300

Dewi Weber: 400

Kaitlyn Papp: 400

Ana Belac: 400

Cheyenne Knight: 400

Morgane Metraux: 400

Liqi Zeng: 400

Sung Hyun Park: 400

Maria Fassi: 400

Mina Kreiter: 400

Gigi Stoll: 400

Su Oh: 400

Stacy Lewis: 400

Frida Kinhult: 400

