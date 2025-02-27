"Should be announcing", "Couldn't win my club championship": Kevin Kisner's TGL shank doesn't sit well with fans

Kevin Kisner left the golf community in shock over a shot he hit during TGL's Match 12 on February 25. The Jupiter Links Golf Club player hit the first shank in the league's history on the par-3 fifth hole.

With 177 yards to the pin, the 41-year-old made contact with the ball on the hosel of his club. Kisner was displeased with the outcome and finished his swing one-handed while saying, 'Shank,' after making contact with the ball.

Here's a look at Kevin Kisner's shot during TGL's match on Tuesday night (via X @NUCLRGolf):

One fan took to the comments section of the X (formerly known as Twitter) post to state that while he is a big fan of Kevin Kisner, he should give up his spot on Tiger Woods' TGL team to take up a new role as a commentator. The fan wrote (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"Kis should be announcing. Get a better player out there. I’m a big kis guy."

Meanwhile, a golf enthusiast called Kisner "washed" after he hit the shank. The X user commented (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"Kiz couldn’t win my club championship, washed would be an understatement."

Kevin Kisner is a part of Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club team along with Tom Kim and Max Homa. One fan questioned the 4-time PGA Tour winner's position on the team.

"How did this man make this team lol," said the fan.

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Kevin Kisner's unfortunate shot last night (via X @NUCLRGolf);

"He's past his expiration date. Why is he still in TGL? He plays like a 20 HC nowadays," commented a golf enthusiast.

An X user said, "Every time I watch TGL, Kisner is on here playing golf like I do. It's almost like he's not a good golfer."

"Why is he even part of TGL? Is it for this content?," questioned a fan.

Despite Kevin Kisner shanking his tee shot, Max Homa placed the following shot within 4 feet of the pin for a par. The team also secured their first point of the match on the par-3 5th hole.

How did the 2025 TGL Match 12 go?

The 12th match of TGL's inaugural season saw Jupiter Links Golf Club lose to The Bay Golf Club with a 3 to 6 score. In the Singles session of the match, both teams drew on five holes while the latter team picked up points on three holes. Kevin Kisner's Florida based team recorded their only point in the format on the 5th hole.

The Triples session of TGL's match saw Jupiter Links pick up points on the 10th and 14th holes while The Bay Golf Club's Wyndham Clark earned the team's winning point on the 15th hole.

Here's a look at the stats for TGL's latest match (via TGL):

Line Up

The Bay Golf Club: Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

Jupiter Links Golf Club: Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa

Hammers Won

The Bay Golf Club: 2

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 1

Average Driving Distance

The Bay Golf Club: 321 yards

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 310 yards

Longest Drive

The Bay Golf Club: 345 yards

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 327 yards

Fairway Consistency

The Bay Golf Club: 90 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 70 percent

Scrambling

The Bay Golf Club: 60 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 100 percent

Green Consistency

The Bay Golf Club: 64 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 71 percent

Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)

The Bay Golf Club: 67 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 75 percent

Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)

The Bay Golf Club: 0 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 25 percent

Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)

The Bay Golf Club: 0 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 0 percent

