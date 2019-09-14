Shubhankar and Gaganjeet make the cut on Day 2 of KLM Open

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 14 Sep 2019, 10:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Day 2 of the KLM Open, saw both the Indians making the cut in style. Shubhankar Sharma ended the day tied at T-17 with a total score of 138 (6 – under par) jumping nine places overnight. Whereas, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who was tied at T-65 after the first round made a humungous leap of 19 places to end Day 2 at T-46 and also secure the cut with a total score of 141(3- under par).

Shubhankar Sharma, started the day with carding par scores on the first four holes. He picked up the game from 5th and the 6th hole as it was two on the trot, where he carded birdies on both.

Sharma finally ended the round with five birdies while just scoring a single bogey on the 9th hole. Sharma made sure he built on last day’s performance and ended with a round of 68 (4- under par) helping him to end at T-17 after the end of day 2.

Gaganjeet Bhullar who was at T-65 over night and it seemed that he might not make the cut, had other plans. Though, he got off to a bad start with a bogey on the 2nd hole. He was looking overwhelmed by yesterday’s round as he scored a birdie on the 5th but again a bogey on the 6th.

Finally, fortune shined upon Bhullar on the back nine. He scored three consecutive birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th hole. Before playing out the back nine without any bogeys, Bhullar scored another birdie on the 15th hole. He finally ended the round with a score of 69 (3-under par). This marvelous come back helped him jump 19 spots to T-46 and secure his place for the final 2 rounds.

There was some movement at the top of the leaderboard as well. Scott Jamieson from Scotland looking for his second European Tour win carded a round of 65 (7- under par). Playing a bogey free round, enabled him to gain a two shot lead at the top of the table. Jamieson carded a total of seven birdies on the day and now has a total score of 133(11-under par) at the end of Day 2.