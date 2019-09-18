Shubhankar, Gaganjeet and S.S.P Chawrasia face off against the best at BMW PGA Championship

Shubhankar Sharma

One of the best fields of the year will be on display at the BMW PGA Championship as the tournament gets underway at the Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey. England for the fourth Rolex Series Event of the 2019 Race to Dubai. This will be the first counting tournament in the race to qualify for the 2020 European Ryder Cup Team.

The first day of the BMW PGA Championship will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT on September 19, 2019 from 14:30 hrs onward.

The Indians who will be in the fray include Shubhankar Sharma who is coming on the back of a T-40 finish at the KLM Open, where for the most part he featured amongst the top 20 before faltering on the last day. Gaganjeet Bhullar who also featured along with him in the tournament will look to end in a better position after finishing at T-60 at the recently concluded KLM Open.

S.S.P Chawrasia on the other hand, has been struggling with his form and it will be the right time for him to bring his ‘A’ game to the floor after a T-75 and T-87 finish at the KLM Open and Porsche European Open respectively in the past two weeks.

The tournament will be headlined by FedEx Cup Champion Rory McILroy. The other major names will include Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and defending champion Francesco Molinari. The event will also feature some American flavor in the form of Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Andrew Putman and Patrick Reed because of the shift in the dates from traditional May slot to mid-September.

The entirety of the tournament will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT, The schedule is as follows:

Day 1, September 19, 2019 – Thursday: 14:30 hrs onward

Day 2, September 20, 2019 – Friday: 14:30 hrs onward

Day 3, September 21, 2019 – Saturday: 17:00 hrs onward

Day 4: September 22, 2019 – Sunday: 18:00 hrs onward