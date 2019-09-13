Shubhankar Sharma puts up a strong show on Day 1 of KLM Open 2019

New Delhi, September 13, 2019: It was a good day for India in the KLM Open 2019, being played at the International golf course in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Shubhankar Sharma had the better day amongst the Indians as he ended the first round at T-26 with a score of 2-under par. Playing on a Par 72 course, Sharma got off to a flying start carding three birdies in a row on the 2nd , 3rd and 4th holes but bogeys on the 6th and 7th haltered his progress. He further carded two bogeys on the 11th and the 17th, eventually ending the round with six birdies and four bogeys to garner a total of 70.

Gaganjeet Bhullar on the other hand, had a strong start to the day with birdies on the 3rd and 6th. Soon after, Bhullar carded a double bogey on the 7th which majorly dampened his progress. Further, bogeys on the 10th and 17th added to his woes. Though, he finally salvaged a par score as birdies on the 11th and 16th became the saving grace. Bhullar’s final score at the end of round 1 was 72 i.e. par and tied at T-65.

The performance of the day came from Callum Shinkwin. The Englishman carded an eagle on 3rd hole along with 5 birdies which helped him atop the leaderboard on Day 1 of KLM Open 2019 with a score of 66 (6 – under par).

