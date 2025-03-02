"So far, we haven’t killed each other" – When Nelly Korda had a hilarious take on staying with sister Jessica on the LPGA Tour

In 2017, Nelly Korda gave her take on staying with her sister Jessica during LPGA Tour events. The Korda sisters are one of the most renowned golfer siblings on the greens and have played in the Solheim Cup as well as various LPGA tournaments.

The Korda sisters also played at the 2017 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, and following the second round of the tournament, Nelly described the experience of staying with her sister Jessica.

“I’m only 18, so I sometimes travel with my mom. She’s actually flying out to Mexico, and I’m really excited for that. But so far, we haven’t killed each other! No we’re having a lot of fun…we’re kind of on different parts of the wave, but I didn’t wake her up this morning, so… score!” Nelly said (1:42 onwards)

When asked if having Jessica around helped elevate her game, Nelly responded:

"Definitely! We raise each other’s games, so it’s awesome to have her here. I’m really excited and looking forward to the rest of the season.” ( at 2:00)

Nelly Korda finished at T40 at the 2017 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, whereas Jessica Korda finished at T3.

Jessica Korda stayed up to watch Nelly Korda's 2018 LPGA Tour maiden tournament triumph

Nelly Korda won her first LPGA tournament at the 2018 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship after shooting 4 under 68 in the last round.

As little sister Nelly played on the greens, elder sister Jessica stayed up at night to watch the match from the States.

Following Nelly's triumph, she Facetimed her older sister as tears rolled down her cheek in what was an impressive victory in West Palm Beach. Recalling the emotional moment in an interview with golf.com, Nelly said:

"I was on FaceTime with [Jessica] and she was saying how proud of me she is, and you know, she was crying probably more than me today," she said.

Notably, following this, Nelly-Jessica became only the third sister-duo on the LPGA circuit to have clinched LPGA titles, joining the ranks of Annika-Charlotta Sorenstam, and Moriya-Ariya Jutanugarn.

While Jessica Korda hasn't played in any events this season, Nelly has participated in two tournaments in 2025. She first appeared at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, finishing at T2 with a score of 18 under 270 and 71-67-67-65 over the four rounds. Following this, she played at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands to finish at T7 with 12 under 272.

So far, Nelly Korda has 15 LPGA Tour victories, out of which seven victories came on the LPGA Tour last season. This includes the LPGA Drive On Championship, FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, Ford Championship pres. by KCC, T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards, the Chevron Championship, Mizuho Americas Open, and The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

