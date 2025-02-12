Solheim Cup legend Suzann Pettersen embarks on a new career path in the athlete management business

Suzann Pettersen has played captain to the European's Solheim Cup team for nearny three years despite retiring from professional golf. The Norwegian golfer recently launched a new company VOXA in collaboration with 54 Sports Marketing.

The former LPGA Tour star's VOXA is a talent management agency that aims to empower women in sports alongside her years of experience as a successful athlete. In an exclusive interview with The Sporting News, Pettersen revealed her dreams and aspirations for the company.

When asked about why she started the company, Suzann Pettersen said (via Sporting News):

"This is a world that I have been living and breathing for literally my whole life. I have learned the pros and cons along the way and I have always had this dream of making an even bigger impact. This is a great way for me and my partner 54 to create a bigger impact for Empowering women in sports. It's always been so important to me and we share the same philosophy. I'm so happy to be part of this and use the energy and effort to raise awareness and speak the athlete's voice."

Suzann Pettersen commented that VOXA will specialize in helping growing golfers to navigate the professional circuits using her guidance. She also disclosed that the company's name stems from the Latin word "vox" meaning voice. The company's tag line: "everyone has a voice", is a true testament to her dedication to empowering women in sports.

Despite retiring in September 2019, Pettersen has continued to maintain a close relationship with her friends on the LPGA and LET circuits. Her close friend and World No. 3 golfer, Ruoning Yin has signed with VOXA.

Suzann Pettersen's LPGA Tour record

Suzann Pettersen played her rookie year on the LPGA Tour in 2003 after turning professional in 2000 and won 15 titles, including 2 Major championships. Having played the sport since the age of six, she qualified for the LPGA Tour in her first attempt. The Olympian was named the 2001 LET Rookie of the Year through a win at the French Open that left her in second place on the Order of Merit.

Here's a look at Pettersen's illusterous career accomplishments on the LPGA Tour (via LPGA Tour):

LPGA Tour Victories

2007 Michelob ULTRA Open

2007 Longs Drugs Challenge

2007 Hana Bank-KOLON Championship

2007 Honda LPGA Thailand

2009 CN Canadian Women’s Open

2011 Sybase Match Play Championship

2011 Safeway Classic

2012 LPGA KEB-HanaBank Championship

2012 Sunrise LPGA Taiwan Championship

2013 LPGA LOTTE Championship

2013 Safeway Classic

2013 Sunrise Taiwan LPGA Championship

2015 Manulife LPGA Classic

Major Championship Wins

2007 McDonald's LPGA Championship

2013 Evian Championship

Olympics

2016 Rio Olympics (10th)

LPGA Awards

2019 Heather Farr Perseverance Award

Solheim Cup

2002

2003

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2019

