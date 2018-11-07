Solheim Cup: Philately & Women's Golf

The stamp on Solheim Cup golf tournament held in Ireland in 2011

Solheim Cup is a biennial Women’s golf competition between teams competing from Europe and the United States of America. 12 professional female golfers from USA and Europe form part of each team. The competition is held every two years with venues alternating between various golf courses in USA and Europe. It is named after Norwegian-American golf club manufacturer Karsten Solheim.

The inaugural competition was held in 1990 and subsequent editions took place in even years till 2002. The tournament was held in alternating years with Ryder Cup. Due to the postponement of Ryder Cup in 2001 due to the attacks on American soil, the Solheim Cup switched to odd years from the year 2003.

The 12th edition of the Solheim Cup was played from 23rd to 25th September in 2011. The tournament took place in Ireland at Killeen Castle in County Meath which is located in the north-west of Dublin.

Ireland hosted the Solheim Cup for the first time. Alison Nicholas led the European team and Rosie Jones was the captain of USA team. After two days of play, the scores were tied 8-all and Europe won the event 15-13. It was Europe's fourth win. All of their success came on home soil.

The Dunsany Championship Golf Course, designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus, hosted the 2011 edition in Ireland.

Ireland issued a beautiful stamp on 15th September 2011 to commemorate that year's edition of the Solheim Cup. Top international women golfers Suzann Pettersen (Europe) and Michelle Wie (USA) unveiled the stamp. They feature on the stamp as well. This is one of the very few stamps issued on women's golf.

The subsequent cups have been held at the following venues.

2013 - Colorado Golf Club in USA

2015 - Golf Club, St Leon Rot in Germany

2017- Des Moines Golf and Country Club, Iowa in USA

2019 - Scheduled to be held in Gleneagles in Scotland