Donald Trump has been re-elected as the President of the United States of America. Following the conclusion of the elections, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to use Trump's love for golf to get along and unite the two nations.

According to NBC News, President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said he touched his golf clubs for the first time in nearly eight years to shake the rust off and impress Trump, an avid golfer. The report states that the two leaders spoke together on the phone for about ten minutes following the election and agreed to meet each other in person soon to play some golf. Eurasia Group's senior analyst for China and Northeast Asia Jeremy Chan said:

"I’ve heard Yoon doesn’t really play much golf, but he’s also a man of many talents. And so he could potentially learn how to swing a club or two, if that’s going to get him on the green with President Donald Trump.”

Yoon seems inspired by the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who enjoyed playing golf with Trump in the United States and Japan. In 2016, he even gifted Trump a set of gold-plated golf clubs at Trump Tower in New York.

Donald Trump's Aberdeen course predicted as the greatest 36 holes in world golf

The original course at the Trump International, Scotland has played home to the DP World Tour-sanctioned Legends Tour's 2024 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship and gave the field a test of their best capabilities. The course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland will welcome a new golf course besides the existing world-class championship course.

The new links-style golf course will incorporate scenic views of the North Sea vistas and feature the world's largest natural bunker. Donald Trump's son Eric, who is also the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, said in a press release:

"We are on track to create the greatest 36 holes on earth through two truly magnificent golf courses sitting side by side among these majestic dunes on the stunning Aberdeensire coastline. My family is fully committed to supporting my father Donald Trump as he seeks election as President of the United States of America. However, as a business, we remain hugely passionate about golf and there is no limit to the ambition we have for Trump International, Scotland in attracting the biggest and best tournaments in the coming years."

According to the official press release, the design and development of the second set of 18 holes is being overseen by Eric Trump and Sarah Malone. They work with world-renowned golf architect Dr. Martin Hawtree, specializing in links-style courses. Dr. Hawtree is using valuable outputs from (re)GOLF's Christian Lundin and Christine Fraser.

