Standard Portland Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Standard Portland Classic will be played from Thursday, August 14, to Sunday, August 17, at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. This is the first LPGA event since the AIG Women's Open 2025.
The Standard Portland Classic 2025 will be devoid of top stars such as Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Ruoning Yin. World No. 9 Haeran Ryu, Angel Yin, and Celine Boutier are among the notables in action this week.
According to bet365, Angel Yin is the favorite to lift the title at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. Somi Lee, Rio Takeda, and Celine Boutier are among the other favorites, while top seed Ryu is also in the top five favorites.
Standard Portland Classic odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Standard Portland Classic (As per bet365):
- Angel Yin: 9
- Somi Lee: 11
- Rio Takeda: 12
- Celine Boutier: 12
- Hae Ran Ryu: 14
- Linn Grant: 16
- Lauren Coughlin: 16
- Jin Young Ko: 18
- Akie Iwai: 18
- Brooke Henderson: 20
- Chisato Iwai: 25
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 28
- Grace Kim: 28
- Yealimi Noh: 28
- Minami Katsu: 30
- Rose Zhang: 40
- Hannah Green: 40
- Gabriela Ruffels: 40
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: 45
- Ashleigh Buhai: 50
- Perrine Delacour: 55
- Lilia Vu: 60
- Kiara Romero: 66
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 66
- Yuri Yoshida: 66
- Daniela Darquea: 66
- Alexa Pano: 66
- Moriya Jutanugarn: 75
- Miranda Wang: 80
- Gina Kim: 80
- Caroline Masson: 80
- Kristen Gillman: 90
- Ruixin Liu: 90
- Paula Reto: 90
- Dewi Weber: 100
- Olivia Cowan: 100
- Bronte Law: 100
- Weiwei Zhang: 100
- Saki Baba: 110
- Jeongeun Lee5: 125
- Arpichaya Yubol: 125
- Jing Yan: 125
- Cassie Porter: 125
- Nataliya Guseva: 140
- Karis Davidson: 140
- Pornanong Phatlum: 150
- Elizabeth Szokol: 150
- Yahui Zhang: 150
- Amanda Doherty: 150
- Soo Bin Joo: 150
- Hinako Shibuno: 150
- Carolina Lopez-Chacarra: 150
- Peiyun Chien: 150
- Aditi Ashok: 160
- Aline Krauter: 160
- Muni He: 160
- Yuka Saso: 160
- Mary Liu: 160
- Robyn Choi: 175
- Ryann OToole: 175
- Brooke Matthews: 175
- Adela Cernousek: 175
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 175
- Kum-Kang Park: 175
- Fatima Fernandez Cano: 175
- Yan Liu: 225
- Bianca Pagdanganan: 225
- Jasmine Suwannapura: 225
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 225
- Polly Mack: 200
- Caley McGinty: 200
- Wichanee Meechai: 250
- Stacy Lewis: 250
- Benedetta Moresco: 275
- Kate Smith-Stroh: 275
- Cheyenne Knight: 275
- Caroline Inglis: 275
- Morgane Metraux: 275
- Brittany Altomare: 275
- Madison Young: 275
- Celine Borge: 300
- Xiaowen Yin: 300
- Hira Naveed: 300
- Jiwon Jeon: 300
- Yuna Nishimura: 300
- Lauren Hartlage: 300
- Sung Hyun Park: 300
- Mina Kreiter: 300
- Stephanie Meadow: 300