Standard Portland Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Standard Portland Classic will be played from Thursday, August 14, to Sunday, August 17, at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon. This is the first LPGA event since the AIG Women's Open 2025.

The Standard Portland Classic 2025 will be devoid of top stars such as Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, and Ruoning Yin. World No. 9 Haeran Ryu, Angel Yin, and Celine Boutier are among the notables in action this week.

According to bet365, Angel Yin is the favorite to lift the title at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. Somi Lee, Rio Takeda, and Celine Boutier are among the other favorites, while top seed Ryu is also in the top five favorites.

Standard Portland Classic odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Standard Portland Classic (As per bet365):

Angel Yin: 9

Somi Lee: 11

Rio Takeda: 12

Celine Boutier: 12

Hae Ran Ryu: 14

Linn Grant: 16

Lauren Coughlin: 16

Jin Young Ko: 18

Akie Iwai: 18

Brooke Henderson: 20

Chisato Iwai: 25

Chanettee Wannasaen: 28

Grace Kim: 28

Yealimi Noh: 28

Minami Katsu: 30

Rose Zhang: 40

Hannah Green: 40

Gabriela Ruffels: 40

Julia Lopez Ramirez: 45

Ashleigh Buhai: 50

Perrine Delacour: 55

Lilia Vu: 60

Kiara Romero: 66

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 66

Yuri Yoshida: 66

Daniela Darquea: 66

Alexa Pano: 66

Moriya Jutanugarn: 75

Miranda Wang: 80

Gina Kim: 80

Caroline Masson: 80

Kristen Gillman: 90

Ruixin Liu: 90

Paula Reto: 90

Dewi Weber: 100

Olivia Cowan: 100

Bronte Law: 100

Weiwei Zhang: 100

Saki Baba: 110

Jeongeun Lee5: 125

Arpichaya Yubol: 125

Jing Yan: 125

Cassie Porter: 125

Nataliya Guseva: 140

Karis Davidson: 140

Pornanong Phatlum: 150

Elizabeth Szokol: 150

Yahui Zhang: 150

Amanda Doherty: 150

Soo Bin Joo: 150

Hinako Shibuno: 150

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra: 150

Peiyun Chien: 150

Aditi Ashok: 160

Aline Krauter: 160

Muni He: 160

Yuka Saso: 160

Mary Liu: 160

Robyn Choi: 175

Ryann OToole: 175

Brooke Matthews: 175

Adela Cernousek: 175

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 175

Kum-Kang Park: 175

Fatima Fernandez Cano: 175

Yan Liu: 225

Bianca Pagdanganan: 225

Jasmine Suwannapura: 225

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 225

Polly Mack: 200

Caley McGinty: 200

Wichanee Meechai: 250

Stacy Lewis: 250

Benedetta Moresco: 275

Kate Smith-Stroh: 275

Cheyenne Knight: 275

Caroline Inglis: 275

Morgane Metraux: 275

Brittany Altomare: 275

Madison Young: 275

Celine Borge: 300

Xiaowen Yin: 300

Hira Naveed: 300

Jiwon Jeon: 300

Yuna Nishimura: 300

Lauren Hartlage: 300

Sung Hyun Park: 300

Mina Kreiter: 300

Stephanie Meadow: 300

