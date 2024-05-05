Sue Powers receives 2024 Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award for contribution to LPGA Tour

Sue Powers received the LPGA Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award for 2024.

The award, named in honor of LPGA legend Nancy Lopez, was created to commemorate the organization's members who have contributed to the growth of the sport.

Powers said that she was "over the moon" to win the award and spoke about working with Nancy Lopez. She also lauded the 67-year-old, who won 48 titles on the LPGA Tour. Sue Powers said (via the LPGA Tour):

“I am ‘over the moon’ to be the recipient of the 2024 Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award. I have had the great honor to work beside Nancy Lopez for the past 10 years in our business adventure and value our friendship."

"Over the years, I have witnessed Nancy’s spirit, approachability, and passion for the game firsthand, but more importantly felt her true passion - helping others. She has that special charisma that only a few possess and makes everyone she meets feel special. I strive to emulate Nancy’s qualities in my career and in life. She is an inspiration, and it is truly an incredible honor to receive her award,” she added.

Powers has dedicated 21 years of her life to the LPGA Tour. She was the Controller and Director of Instruction at Pelican Pointe Golf Club and currently serves as an instructor at the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf Academy and the LPGA Professionals Teacher Education Program.

Expand Tweet

LPGA Committee member Powers is an evaluator for the Global Education Team and is an instructor at the Leadership Academy. She created the Pilot Mentoring Program for the LPGA Symetra (now Epson) Tour. Powers drew more people to the game as she presented at the Chamber of Commerce and churches.

Nancy Lopez also congratulated Sue Powers on being conferred with the award, stating that the latter represented everything it stood for. Lopez said (via the LPGA Tour):

"I want to congratulate my friend Sue Powers for being awarded the Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award. She represents all the things that this award stands for. She loves teaching and always has that friendly touch when helping anyone learn this great game. I enjoy teaching side by side with her with Nancy Lopez Golf Adventures."

Past Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award Recipients

The past recipients of the Nancy Lopez Golf Achievement Award for their extraordinary success on and off the golf course are:

Year Recipient 2024 Sue Powers 2023 Deb Vangellow 2022 Tina Tombs 2021 Cindy Miller 2020 Dana Rader 2019 Louise Ball 2018 Lynn Marriott 2017 Sandy LaBauve 2016 Donna White 2015 Teresa Zamboni 2014 Angela Aulenti 2013 Marvol Barnard 2012 Suzy Whaley 2011 Malia Folquet 2010 Lynn Stellman 2009 Patti Benson 2008 Troy Beck 2007 Debbie O'Connell