Take a look at top 15 LPGA golfers to earn more than $10,000,000 in on-course earning                     

The LPGA Tour players have earned a tremendous amount in their careers on and off the courses. They have added a significant amount to their wealth over the years. Three LPGA Tour players have earned more than $20 million, while 24 have earned more than $10 million in on-course earnings.

Annika Sorestam, who has won more than 95 professional events in her career, has the greatest on-course earnings on the LPGA Tour, with $22.5 million.

Here is a list of the top 15 LPGA Tour players who have made more than $10 million in their careers.

Top 15 LPGA golfers to earn more than $10 million in on-course earning

#1 Annika Sorenstam

Annika Sorenstam (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $22,583,693

Sorestam is one of the most successful LPGA Tour players in the world. She has won 97 professional events in her career including 10 major events. Her total on-course earnings are $22,583,693.

#2 Karrie Webb

Karrie Webb (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $20,293,617

Having won 56 professional events including seven majors and 41 LPGA Tour, Karrie Webb has earned $20 million so far.

#3 Cristie Kerr

Cristie Kerr (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $20,173,451

Two-time major winner Cristie Kerr has won 24 professional events, including 20 on the LPGA Tour in her career and added $20 million from official tournaments to her net worth.

#4 Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $16,822,673

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has won 26 professional events in her career, including two majors. She has won $16.8 million so far from official events.

#5 Suzann Pettersen

Suzann Pettersen (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $14,837,578

Pettersen turned pro in 2000 and won $14.8 million from official events. She has won 21 professional tournaments including 15 on the LPGA Tour.

#6 Lorena Ochoa

Lorena Ochoa (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $14,863,331

Ochoa, a two-time major winner, earned $14.8 million from official events. She has registered victories in 30 professional events.

#7 Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $14,433,029

Stacy Lewis's on-course earnings are around $14.4 million. She has won 14 professional events, including 13 on the LPGA Tour and two majors.

#8 Juli Inkster

Juli Inkster (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $14,018,391

Inkster clinched trophies at 45 professional events, including seven major tournaments. She has won 31 LPGA Tour events and earned $14 million from official events.

#9 Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $13,698,315

Thompson's on-course earnings are around $13.6 million, which she earned after winning 15 professional tournaments including 11 on the LPGA Tour.

#10 Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $12,726,885

Minjee Lee has won 11 professional events in her career, including eight on the LPGA Tour, two on LET, and two on the ALPG Tour. She has also won two major events in her career and earned $12,726,885 from official tournaments.

#11 Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $12,586,464

The three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist has won 13 professional tournaments, including nine on the LPGA Tour and five on the LET. She has earned $12.5 million from official tournaments.

#12 Se Ri Pak

Se Ri Pak (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $12,583,712

Having turned pro in 1996, Pak Se-Ri has registered victories in 39 professional events, including 25 on the LPGA Tour and 14 LET Tour. She has also added five major tournament trophies to her accolades and earned $12.5 million.

#13 Sei Young Kim

Sei Young Kim (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $12,226,183

Kim, who won the 2020 Women's PGA Championship, has also earned more than $10 million in her career from official events. She has won 17 professional events, including 12 on the LPGA Tour and five on the LPGA of Korea Tour and earned $12.2 million.

#14 So Yeon Ryu

So Yeon Ryu (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $12,166,953

Ryo turned pro in 2007 and so far won 17 professional events, including two majors. She has won six events on the LPGA Tour, and one on the LET. She has added $12.1 million to her net worth from official tournaments.

#15 Paula Creamer

Paula Creamer (Image via Getty)

Earnings: $12,157,591

LPGA Tour player Paula Creamer has won 12 professional events in her career and earned $12.1 million.