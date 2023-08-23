Team Europe's roster for the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain revealed

Solheim Cup 2023 will be held from September 22-24 at the beautiful Finca Cortesin in Spain. Gearing up for the competition, the European squad has been finalised. At the helm of the squad is Suzann Pettersen, who announced her four picks on August 21. The team consists of the top-two players from the Europe Solheim Cup standings and the top-six from the Rolex Women's Golf World Ranking, notwithstanding any intersection between the two criteria; the captain's picks are then encompassed into the squad thereafter.

Meet the 12 players who are going to be teeing off in Andalucia, Spain:

Celine Boutier

Celine Boutier at the Evian Championship (image via Getty)

The french golfer is currently ranked World No. 3 and is currently the highest ranked player in the European Solheim Cup. Boutier is looking in great form after winning her first major a month ago at Évian-les-Bains, at her home country no less. She carded a 3 under par in the last round defeating the defending champion Brooke Henderson.

Maja Stark

Maja Stark at the Women's Scottish Open (image via Getty)

Maja Stark qualified for the squad by being placed second on the European Solheim Cup standings. She barely eked out the second place with a miniscule 0.16 points against her Swedish brethren Linn Grant.

Charley Hull

Charley Hull at the AIG Women's Open (image via Getty)

Charley Hull is in the top ten of the Women's World Rankings, making her the second highest rated European player. Hull won the rookie of the Year in 2013. Moreover, she became the youngest ever to compete in the Solheim Cup, even before she turned 18.

Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire at the Evian Championship (image via Getty)

Leona Maguire is currently placed 14th on the Rolex Women's World Rankings, making her the third highest rated European player. She became the first Irish player to win the LPGA tour in 2022. Maguire also holds the record for the most weeks at the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational (image via Getty)

Georgia Hall is placed 16th in the Rolex Women's World Ranking. She has won one major, at the Ricoh Women's British Open in 2018. Hall has been part of the European team for the Solheim Cup three times, and this will be her fourth appearance at Spain.

Linn Grant

Linn Grant at the AIG Women's Open (image via Getty)

Linn Grant placing in the top twenty propels her up high enough to be fifth highest rated player in Europe. She only played six events in her rookie year and finished in the top ten in four of them. She recently won the Dana Open in July with a margin of three strokes against Allisen Corpuz.

Carlota Ciganda

Carlota Ciganda at the AIG Women's Open (image via Getty)

The 33-year-old ranked 33rd in the Rolex Women's World Ranking is part of the European squad playing in her home country of Spain. The Rookie of the Year, and the Player of the Year in here debut year of 2012, is joining the team for the sixth time to play in the Solheim Cup.

Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist at the Amundi Evian Championship (image via Getty)

Anna Nordqvist is the most experienced and the most decorated player on the squad. She has been part of the Solheim Cup squad for Europe a total of seven times; she will tee off for the continent an eigth time this September. The three time major winner will be integral for the squad.

Madelene Sagstrom

Madelene Sagstrom at the IG Women's Open (image via Getty)

Picked by the captain to be part of the European squad, Sagstrom was part of the winning squad in 2021 and also part of the team in 2017. Placed in the top 50 of the Women's World Ranking, she is a player to definitely look out for.

Gemma Dryburgh

Gemma Dryburgh at the Amundi Evian Championship (image via Getty)

Gemma Dryburgh has been picked by Pettersen to debut in the Solheim Cup this year. Placing in the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Ranking for the first time in her professional career, the Scottish player has been on an upward trajectory since her professional debut and we hope that it is the same at the Solheim Cup.

Caroline Hedwall

Caroline Hedwall at the FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open (image via Getty)

Hedwall was the first player to win five matches in a single Solheim Cup in 2013. She will be hoping the replicate the same in her fifth Solheim Cup appearance this year in Spain. Considering her last win was at Andalucia in November 2022, this is a real possibility.

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Emily Kristine Pedersen at the AIG Women's Open (image via Getty)

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the final piece of the European team appearing at Solheim in 2023. She won 3 out of her 4 matches in the 2021 Cup where the European team handily won the Cup. She was picked by Suzann to make her third appearance in the Solheim Cup, and her first time playing it on European soil.