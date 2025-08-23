"Tell Jordan Spieth I'll play him for any amount" - PGA Tour pro challenges 3x major winner over Signature Event invites

Jordan Spieth joined the PGA Tour within a year of turning professional in 2012. The American golfer went on to become a household name in the sport. However, upon the announcement of the circuit's 2026 schedule, he caught the attention of his fellow competitor.

During the 2025 Tour Championship, James Hahn was on air talking about his disappointment in the PGA Tour's inclusion of a 9th Signature event, which features a whopping $20 million purse and no cut. Within earshot of him was Robert Garrigus, who went on to take a shot at Jordan Spieth.

While claiming that the PGA Tour is derailing from its track, Robert Garrigus went on to state that the 9th Signature event is yet another elevated tournament for Jordan Spieth to play in.

Garrigus said he would be willing to take the World No. 51 golfer on in a match with sponsor invites on the line. The PGA Tour veteran said (via Golfweek):

"What is happening to our Tour? So, does that mean one more sponsor invite for Jordan Spieth? Tell Spieth I’ll play him for any amount he wants. I win, I get his five invites to the signature events.”

Golfweek's Adam Schupak first reported on the now viral matter. As of Saturday, August 23, Spieth has yet to respond to Garrigus' request to play for any amount of money he wishes.

How many PGA Tour wins do Jordan Spieth and Robert Garrigus have?

Robert Garrigus joined the PGA Tour in 2006 and has since had 384 starts. Having made the cut in 214 events, he has recorded 33 finishes in the top 10, 20 finishes in the top five, three third-place finishes, and six second-place finishes.

In all his years playing on the circuit, he earned his maiden and only victory at the 2010 Children's Miracle Network Classic. Garrigus has earned a total of $!4,986,941 in official money. He currently does not bear a ranking on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

On the other hand, Jordan Spieth has played 300 tournaments on the PGA Tour and made the cut in 243 of them. He has recorded a whopping 93 finishes inside the top ten, 56 finishes in the top five, 11 finishes in third place, and 18 runner-up finishes. The golfer also has 13 titles under his belt, including that of the 2015 FedEx Cup Champion.

The 32-year-old has made $65,901,630 in official earnings throughout his career. Here's a look at all of Spieth's victories (via PGA Tour):

2013 John Deere Classic

2015 Valspar Championship

2015 Masters Tournament

2015 U.S. Open

2015 John Deere Classic

2015 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola

2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

2016 DEAN & DELUCA Invitational

2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2017 Travelers Championship

2017 The Open Championship

2021 Valero Texas Open

2022 RBC Heritage

