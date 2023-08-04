"That dream was gone and not even possible" - Adam Scott reveals why World No.1 dream seemed unattainable during Tiger Woods' era

Adam Scott's rise to World No. 1 was a dream come true for the Australian golfer, but it wasn't always that way. Reflecting on his journey to the top, Scott revealed that he originally thought reaching the peak of golf was an impossible task due to Tiger Woods' domination.

Scott grew up idolizing fellow Australian golfer Greg Norman, who had a strong tenure as World No.1. Scott was motivated by Norman to strive for the same degree of success, and he set his eyes on becoming the finest player in the world. When Tiger Woods arrived on the scene and established himself as the era's premier player, Scott's dream looked out of reach.

Tiger Woods was more than just a talented golfer; he was a phenomenon that captivated fans worldwide and set new records in the sport. Adam Scott, who turned professional not long after Woods, felt that achieving the World No.1 ranking was now an unreachable dream due to Woods' dominant performances, which left him doubting his own chances of reaching the top.

"It’s childhood dreams come true. They were my dreams as a kid, watching Norman be No.1 and wanting to aspire to that myself." - Adam Scott on his dream to become World No.1 (Via Golf Monthly)

"The reality of turning pro a couple years after Tiger Woods really felt like for a decade that dream was gone and not even possible." - Adam Scott on the dominance of Tiger Woods (Via Golf Monthly)

Adam Scott's Persistent hard work and achievements through the years

Adam Scott and Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty)

Adam Scott, on the other hand, was unwavering in his passion and dedication to the sport. He kept working hard, developing his talents and improving his game. Scott had a significant breakthrough in 2013 when he won The Masters at Augusta National, one of the most famous championships in golf. This victory moved him to third place in the world rankings, placing him within striking distance of the top spot.

As the 2014 season progressed, Scott's strong performance propelled him to second place in the rankings. With a solid run of form, he entered The Players Championship as the No. 1 contender. Scott's desire came true on May 18, 2014, after finishing 38th in The Players Championship, when he dethroned Tiger Woods to become World No.1. For the Australian golfer, it was a moment of success that validated years of hard effort and sacrifice.

Scott boldly asserted that his spectacular rising to No. 1 was not achieved overnight. It was the result of years of hard work, devotion, and unflinching faith in his ability. His journey demonstrated the value of consistency and perseverance in achieving greatness in golf.

Despite his relatively brief reign at the top (11 weeks as World No.1), Scott's impact on the sport and place in golfing history is well established. He is still a recognized and prominent personality in golf, pushing a new generation of golfers to pursue their aspirations and push the sport's boundaries.