"That didn't happen": Neal Shipley denies mysterious exchange with Tiger Woods at 2024 Masters

Neal Shipley shared the course with the 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods on his historic 100th round at Augusta National. Shipley has won the U.S. Amateur Championship, beaten Tiger Woods, and locked down low-amateur honors at the 2024 Masters.

During the 2024 Marsters, reports emerged of a mysterious exchange between Woods and Shipley. During the amateur's press conference today, a reporter claimed that Woods handed him a note with something written down on the eighth fairway. Shipley denied the exchange.

Caught off-guard, Shipley turned to an official in silence before answering.

“No, he didn’t. That didn’t happen;" Shipley said to the reporter.

The reporter questions Shipley again on the matter. The amateur stood his ground and denied the incident.

Per Rule 10.2, players are not allowed to seek or offer advice from fellow competitors. Augusta National expects players to oblige and any exchange of notes with fellow competitors is forbidden.

Several fans sided with the reporter, claiming that they witnessed the incident.

Neal Shipley and Tiger Woods' final round at the 2024 Masters

Neal Shipley is set to receive the Silver Cup during the green jacket ceremony at Augusta National's Butler Cabin.

The 22-year-old amateur made a double bogey on the par-4 18th on Saturday to shoot 80 and fall back to 11-over. He was frustrated and had hoped to do more than make the cut. His emotions turned around when Shipley’s caddie got the news of Sunday’s pairing with Tiger Woods.

Shipley beat Woods by four strokes with a decent round - four birdies against 5 bogeys.

Woods was more talkative than usual. Shipley didn't talk much but was seen laughing multiple times mid-round, walking with Woods.

Shipley said in the post-round interview with the PGA Tour:

“He was great to me all day. Couldn’t be more appreciative of him just being awesome today, and it was just really cool to be around him and just the attention he gets and the roars. The crowds were phenomenal,” said Shipley.

Tiger has been known to play tournament rounds with a very serious demeanor. Patrons were shocked to see him casually talking to Shipley, let alone cracking jokes during the final round as he usually avoids talking with his competitors.

The amateur broke the news on Tiger's friendly manner during his interview with the PGA Tour.

"Today being out there with Tiger, we were chatting. We talked a lot about just golf, Charlie and just normal things. He's such a normal guy and really cool."

What's next for Neal Shipley after the 2024 Masters?

Neal Shipley will return to his college golf season at Ohio State but is expected to turn pro soon. He will play next in the Big Ten Championships next week at Scioto Country Club.

The 22-year-old beat champions Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, and Dustin Johnson. He shows major promise in the game and will make an appearance at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in June.