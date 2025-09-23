  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • "That’s the difference"; "Who f****ng cares" - Fans divided over Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup pay comments

"That’s the difference"; "Who f****ng cares" - Fans divided over Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup pay comments

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:36 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Luke Donald, Ryder Cup 2025 (Image via Getty)

On Monday, September 22, Luke Donald shared his views on the Ryder Cup payments for the players. However, his stance on the matter leaves the golf community divided.

Ad

He revealed that following the last edition of the Ryder Cup in Rome, he sat down with his roster to discuss pay for the event after the news that Team USA would be handing out massive checks went viral. Donald echoed the voices of his team that said they do not wish to represent Europe for another payday.

Here's a look at Luke Donald's comments on the matter at Bethpage Black this week (via SkySports):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The veteran golfer went on to explain that the lifetime memories his players will make representing their nations are worth a lot more than a big deposit into their bank accounts. A fan valued Luke Donald's sentiments and agreed with his take on the matter.

The fan commented (via X @Romans6_11):

"That’s the difference. Those dudes are cut from a different cloth. They have a different perspective and appreciation than the Americans. Their road to the PGA tour was vastly different than most if not all Americans."
Ad
Ad

However, another golf enthusiast stated that the situation with the Americans requesting paydays for their work is not that big of a deal. The fan commented (via X @CraigMedec65389):

"Omg who f***ing cares. Get over this shit man."
Ad

Another fan's comment shed light on what "motivates" the two Teams. They suggested that Team USA is playing for the big bucks while Team Europe is playing to win and make their nations proud.

The fan's comment read, "Easy to say when you're already getting well paid. But it shines a bright light on what motivates the Euros v Americans. It's not flattering."
Ad

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Luke Donald's most recent comments regarding pay at the Ryder Cup (via X @NUCLRGolf):

A golf enthusiast wrote, "Somebody is getting paid from all the revenue being generated. Why shouldn’t it be the people bringing the eyeballs? What am I missing?"
"The US team should not get paid, period! Making the team shows your success and the captain picks should be a honor to be selected. Multimillionaire crybabies,' stated a fan.
Ad
"I agree it’s stupid why does US guys need to get paid. A thrill of a lifetime to play for country. A million dollars is gon a make or break them. ? It’s selfish," commented a fan.

Luke Donald's interview with Sky Sports Golf was reposted by NUCLR Golf. He explained that each one of his 12 players on the Ryder Cup team rejected the idea of getting paid for one week biannually.

Ad

How much money is Team USA getting paid for the Ryder Cup?

Each member of Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup will receive a payday worth a whopping $500,000. Not only are the players entitled to receive the check worth half a million dollars, but all the captains will also be compensated for their time and work.

However, they will not get to keep the entirety of their $500,000 paycheck. Each member of the team is obligated to donate a total of $300,000 as a whole team from their earnings for the week to a charity.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Lathika Krishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications