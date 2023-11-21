“That's what I want to do” - Rory McIlroy acknowledges potential ‘regret’ if Masters victory eludes him, prompted by Sir Nick Faldo's farm offer

Rory McIlroy is in search for his first major win in about a decade's time. Coming so close at the 2023 US Open but failing to claim the title was definitely a heartbreak for the World No. 2.

He will now have his sights set on the 2024 season, and particularly the Masters- the only major left for him to win complete his career grand slam.

At the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy sat down for a talk with Sir Nick Faldo. Rory McIlroy finished second at the US Open to Wyndham Clark, a loss that has stayed with him for a while.

He will hope to improve on his luck this year and win the Masters atleast once, a feat which Nick Faldo has achieved thrice. Speaking about his experience, he said according to Golf Magic:

"At this stage of my career, I've done a lot of things but the one thing I haven't done is the thing you've done three times, that's what I want to do. I will be very happy with my career whenever I decide to walk away from it but I think there would be that tinge of regret if I didn't go on and join you for that lovely dinner on Tuesday night."

Hearing this, six-time major winner Nick Faldo even offered to give McIlroy some tips ahead of the next Masters. Faldo said:

"Well if you want to come and chat to an old boy, you know where to find me, come and visit the farm and we can talk golf and I'll give you a few insights."

Rory McIlroy speaks about conscious efforts to win a major in 2024 season

He spoke about his search for the elusive Green jacket. His 2023 Masters did not go to plan, as he missed the cut for the tournament.

"I think I've learned anything over these last couple of years, I really like to play my way into the majors. I feel that week before if you're not playing the week before, you are just sitting around waiting for the week to come, so I'm going to make a conscious effort to play into the majors next year."

Rory McIlroy will hope to pick up a major win in the 2024 season, especially as his resignation from the PGA Tour policy board gives him more time to focus on his game.