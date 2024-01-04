“That's a tough tournament to really gauge how you play” - Scottie Scheffler on his 2023 Ryder Cup performance

Scottie Scheffler recently opened up about his disappointing outing at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The American team, led by Zach Johnson. struggled throughout the tournament to stand against Luke Donald's incredible 12 DP World Tour players. The American team lost all of their foursome matches on the first day and had an unexpected start to the event.

During a press conference at The Sentry 2024 on Wednesday, January 3, Scheffler admitted that it was a tough tournament for his team. Scheffler explained that he tried to play by "staying in the present" that week. He said:

"I did a really good job of staying in the present that week. That's a tough tournament to really gauge how you play. Because at the time I could have very easily won both two of my matches and lost two of them."

Speaking about his Friday foursome match at the 2023 Ryder Cup when he was paired up with Sam Burns to play against Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton, he said:

"We had the first match out Jon (Rahm) just played incredible golf. Sam (Burns) and I think we're a couple under in our best ball. I don't know if our alternate shot I don't even know if we made a bogey in that match and we lost like four down. "

Scheffler was teamed with Brooks Koepka for the afternoon fourball match that same day, and they ended in a tie with Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard. Speaking about his experience, the American said:

"Then we go out that afternoon. I played great golf and then we had a match where the guys were playing against two Eagles in the last three holes to tie the match. And that's I won one of those holes with a birdie on 17. So that was a match where I played really good."

The current World No. 1 explained that his performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup was inconsistent. In some matches, he performed well, and in others, he struggled to keep pace. He added:

"It was one of those ones where he was really playing great golf that week and sometimes it's hard to keep up with that but I was proud of how I fought that week. My approach is really good. I took that frustration from the match on Saturday into a good attitude on Sunday and I'm proud of my attitude that week for sure."

Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Scheffler started his Ryder Cup outing in 2023 by losing a match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton by 4 and 3. He was teamed up with Sam Burns for the Friday morning foursome match.

in the Friday afternoon fourball match, the 27-year-old bounced back in the game and added a half-point to his team's score by finishing in a tie with Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard.

The next morning, he again witnessed a defeat in the foursome match against Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland while playing with Koepka. He did not play in the four-ball match on Saturday.

In the Sunday singles, Scheffler went one-on-one against Jon Rahm and the match ended in a draw. Scheffler had added one point to his team's total score of 11.5 at the 2023 Ryder Cup.