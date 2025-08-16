  • home icon
  • "That sh*t is expensive": Amanda Balionis echoes $1.6B pop star's take on treating one's energy as a 'luxury item'

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Aug 16, 2025 01:19 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis, Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos (Image via Getty)

In a moment of shared wisdom, Amanda Balionis shared a powerful message about valuing boundaries and self-worth. Her message echoed the voice of one of the music industry's best.

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories, the golf broadcaster reposted a video of Taylor Swift sharing her take on the value of one's energy. Amanda Balionis added her own emotion into the caption, revealing a personal connection to the $1.6 billion worth pop star according to Forbes.

Balionis wrote (via Instagram @balionis):

"Also - the amount of you who sent this to me. Recovering people pleasers unite! You get to decide who you give your energy to..and that sh*t is expensive!"
Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' latest Instagram post that resonated with several fans (via Instagram @balionis):

Amanda Balionis echoes Taylor Swift&#039;s message (Image via Instagram @balionis)
Amanda Balionis echoes Taylor Swift's message (Image via Instagram @balionis)

In the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift laid out a personal philosophy for how she goes about interactions. She stated that not everybody who demands one's energy has the right to receive it.

Taylor Swift said (via Instagram @newheightshow):

"Think of your energy as if it's expensive. As if it's like a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it. Like, not everyone has invested in you in order to be able to have the capital for you to care about this."

Here's a look at Taylor Swift's candid words that struck a chord with Amanda Balionis (via Instagram @newheightshow):

By claiming energy as a finite resource, Amanda Balionis' raw and relatable caption on Instagram highlighted her commitment to self-growth and mental health.

Amanda Balionis speaks on her grounding technique

As a golfer and a renowned analyst, Amanda Balionis faces a great deal of stress and anxiety. However, when she does go through periods of feeling low, she has one secret weapon in her bag to restore her serenity.

Amanda Balionis revealed that she not only uses yoga as a tool to improve her physical well-being, but she also incorporates it into her daily routine to better her mental status.

As a certified yoga instructor, the CBS Sports reporter said (via Links):

"I have my 200-hour certification, so I am a certified yoga teacher. Whenever I start to feel stressed or anxious, I know I have the tools to come back down. I can’t tell you how many PGA Tour players tell me they’ve implemented yoga or meditation into their everyday routines; not just for flexibility, but because it allows them to access those tools and be calm under pressure."

Amanda Balionis has never shied away from speaking about her struggles. She advocates for mental health while sharing her journey on social media in hopes that her followers and fellow golf enthusiasts benefit from it.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More
Edited by Lathika Krishna
