“That was torture”: Charley Hull once confessed being ‘jealous’ of LPGA players

Charley Hull once confessed the envy she felt toward fellow golfers after she missed the ANA Inspiration, now called the Chevron Championship. In 2020, the English golfer tested positive for the Covid 19 and as a result, she was forced to withdraw from the competition. She spent the time in a hotel while the rest of the players competed in the Major.

Ad

However, in 2021, Charley Hull returned to play in the competition, and in a pre-tournament press conference held on April 2, 2021, she reflected on how she spent her time in 2020 while being away from the greens for the same event. She was asked if she spent time watching golf during her quarantine.

In response, Hull said (via asap sports):

"I only watched the last day, like the last hole, because I was too upset to watch it. I felt too jealous of them on the golf course."

Ad

Trending

She also talked about staying in the same hotel in 2021 in which she was quarantined in 2020. Hull said:

"I'm staying in the same hotel because it's right near a group of restaurants that I like so I can get me food easy. But it's such a horrible thing that happened last year because it was my favorite event."

"But it's just unfortunate and you just got to deal with it. I was so bored for them ten days that I stayed in my room. I'm a very pushy person and always have to be doing something, so that was torture to me," she added.

Ad

It is important to note that after missing the Chevron Championship in 2020 because of the Covid 19 when Hull returned in 2021, she finished in T14 place.

Mirim Lee registered a victory at Ana Inspiration back in 2020, which was held from September 10 to 13. Meanwhile, in 2021, Patty Tavatanakit won the event.

Has Charley Hull won any Major in her career?

Charley Hull at the The Chevron Championship 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Hull is one of the most popular golfers in the world. She has a successful professional career, winning seven tournaments so far. However, the English golfer is still seeking her maiden Major victory.

Ad

She recorded some impressive finishes in the Majors but is yet to win one. She settled in a tie for second at the Chevron Championship in 2016, second at the Women's British Open in 2023, and T2 at the US Women's Open in 2023.

Charley Hull has been playing golf at professional level since 2013. She is pretty successful on the Ladies European Tour (LET) where she has won four tournaments while on the LPGA Tour, she only clinched two wins. Her seventh professional win was recorded at the 2020 Rose Ladies Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback