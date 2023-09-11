“That’s where we have the best opportunity” - Rory McIlroy reveals advantages for Americans and Europeans at the 2023 Ryder Cup 

With both teams set for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy is already seeing a potential advantage for his Team Europe.

The Irish golfer knows it doesn't always come down to intangibles like that, but he believes there's a certain way the tournament could go that would benefit him and his companions.

McIlroy stated what he feels will make the Ryder Cup tilt towards the European side:

"If we can make this a driving, mid-iron and putting contest, that's where we have the best opportunity to win."

There are a lot of different aspects of the Ryder Cup. It focuses on multiple areas of golf to get a more comprehensive competition that truly labels the best players in the sport.

Luke Donald's full team consists of the following European golfers:

Rory McIlroy (qualifier)

Jon Rahm (qualifier)

Matt Fitzpatrick (qualifier)

Viktor Hovland (qualifier)

Tyrrell Hatton (qualifier)

Robert MacIntyre (qualifier)

Tommy Fleetwood (selection)

Sepp Straka (selection)

Justin Rose (selection)

Shane Lowry (selection)

Nicolai Hojaard (selection)

Ludvig Aberg (selection)

Those golfers should excel in the areas McIlroy mentioned. He himself is one of the best drivers in the game, but there's a host of talent in the other two parts of the game that could tip the scales towards Team Europe.

Rory McIlroy discusses relationship with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods will not be opposite the Irishman at the Ryder Cup come September 29. The legendary golfer is still recovering from surgery, but was likely not in good enough health or form prior to having been a consideration for Zach Johnson's US squad.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Nevertheless, the two have a very special relationship. Rory McIlroy and Woods are good friends, something the world number two golfer admitted recently to Off the Ball:

" [We talk] every other day almost. He’s a great resource and if there’s anything I ever need to ask… we don’t live too far away from each other in Florida. He has shown me a few things that I don’t know if he’s shown anyone else but Charlie (Woods’ won) maybe JT (Justin Thomas) as well. Just some different shots around the greens, he’s the biggest golf nerd I have ever come across. I mean he knows everything about everything, he watched everything."

He continued, adding that Woods secretly watches and analyzes his companions on the PGA Tour rather obsessively. He loves the game and is always trying to learn more about it and those who play it.

Rory McIlroy finished praising the 18-time Major winner:

“That really comes out when he is describing things to you, even if you’ve got a chip shot and it’s going from right to left slope on the green, he is hitting it with cut spin to take out the slope… I’ve never seen anyone else like that.”

McIlroy and Woods don't compete against one another all that often anymore owing to Woods' decreasing health. Perhaps after he recovers, the two can spend more time on the green.