The 2022 Pelican Women’s Championship shortened to 54 holes due to tropical storm Nicole

The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship scheduled to start today won't begin until Friday, November 11, due to Tropical Storm "Nicole." Considering the weather forecast, the LPGA announced Wednesday evening that the 72-hole tournament had been shortened to 54 holes. The press release said,

"After meeting with senior LPGA and tournament leadership and in consultation with our on-site meteorologist, Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole."

With weather forecasts indicating 1-3 inches of rainfall and strong winds, the LPGA said it wasn't safe to invite players, fans, and the organizing team on Thursday. However, schools have been closed, and bridges could also be closed, which could affect the accessibility of the course. The statement added that:

"Due to the high winds, it is not safe to have players, caddies, fans, volunteers and staff on site."

LPGA Media @LPGAMedia



Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Due to the chance of a delay in Friday’s start of play, the [email protected] Update:Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Due to the chance of a delay in Friday’s start of play, the @LPGA Tour has made the decision to shorten the Pelican Women’s Championship to 54 holes. (1/2) [email protected] Update:Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Due to the chance of a delay in Friday’s start of play, the @LPGA Tour has made the decision to shorten the Pelican Women’s Championship to 54 holes. (1/2)

The decision was taken by the senior LPGA and tournament leaders in consultation with their on-site meteorologist.

The first round of the Pelican Women's Championship will begin on Friday at 6:55 am. The morning's forecast is trending in a positive direction despite the chance of a lasting thunderstorm.

Ko Jin-young top-ranked golfer at the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship

The Championship is the penultimate event on the LPGA Tour organized at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Top golfers will gather to add on some points before the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week. This will be their last chance to enter the top 60 to feature in the CME Group Tour, which boasts a $2 million winner's check.

Inaugurated in 2020, the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship marks the tournament's third edition. Former world no. 1, Kelly Korda, is the defending champion this year. 120 players set the field for the Championship, offering the winner $300,000. The tournament winner also earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe.

Seven of the top 10 players in the Rolex World Rankings headline the field at Belleair. Without world number 1, Atthaya Thitikul, number 2, Ko Jin-young, will feature as the top-ranked golfer in the tournament.

However, she has struggled this season with a wrist injury and was on break for two months. This resulted in her losing the top spot in the world rankings in October, nine months after she took the top spot in January.

The Pelican Women's Championships will be renamed the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in 2023. Post the Pelican Championship, the LPGA Tour will then travel to its final event, the CME Group Tour Championship. It will finally end with the culmination of the season-long points competition in the Race to the CME Globe.

The 2022 LPGA Tour season has seen 25 players finish on the winner's list. The record for LPGA Tour winners in a season is 26, set in 1991 and 2018. The new winner at the Pelican Championship will make 2022 a record-breaking year for the LPGA Tour. This looks possible, considering the diversity of players on the Tour.

Poll : 0 votes