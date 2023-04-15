“The amount of rehab each and everyday is brutal” - Nick Faldo raises concern over Tiger Woods' future after Masters exit

Tiger Woods' comeback hopes were dashed once again after he withdrew from the 2023 Masters tournament due to a nagging back injury. This has raised concerns about his future in golf, with former World No. 1 golfer Nick Faldo expressing worry over the amount of rehab that Woods must undergo to return to the game.

This article will explore the details of Woods' injury and Faldo's concerns, as well as what the future may hold for one of golf's most iconic players.

Tiger Woods' injury

Tiger Woods has been dealing with a recurring back injury since 2014. It has forced him to withdraw from numerous tournaments over the years. The injury flared up again this year, leading to his withdrawal from The Masters. Woods' camp has been relatively tight-lipped about the extent of the injury, but reports suggest that it is a bulging disk that is causing him severe pain. Woods has undergone multiple surgeries on his back, and he has also undergone numerous rounds of rehab.

Faldo's concerns

Nick Faldo, a six-time major champion, has expressed concern about the amount of rehab that Tiger Woods has been undergoing. He believes that the rehab is "brutal" and that it could be taking a toll on Woods' mental and physical health. Faldo also suggested that Woods may need to rethink his approach to rehab and take a longer-term approach to his recovery.

Faldo said,

“The amount of rehab each and every day is brutal. Feels even worse if you’re not shooting a decent score! How long can he keep putting himself through that?”

Faldo's comments are not without merit. He also told the world about Woods' injury:

“Unfortunately, this injury is worse than the US Open."

Rehab can be a grueling and mentally taxing process, and it can be challenging to stay motivated and focused throughout the recovery process. For someone like Tiger Woods, who has been through multiple surgeries and rehab sessions, it can be even more challenging to stay on track. The pressure to return to the game, coupled with the physical and emotional toll of rehab, can be overwhelming.

Tiger Woods' future

Tiger Woods has not announced any plans to retire from golf, but his recurring back injury has raised concerns about his future in the game. Woods has won 15 major championships in his career and has been one of the most dominant players in the history of the sport. However, at 47 years old, he is no longer the young athlete he once was, and his body may not be able to withstand the rigors of professional golf.

Nick Faldo's concerns about Tiger Woods' future in golf are understandable, given the grueling nature of rehab and the toll it can take on a person's mental and physical health. Woods' recurring back injury has raised questions about his ability to continue playing at the highest level, but he has proved his doubters wrong in the past. Only time will tell what the future holds for one of golf's most iconic players, but one thing is for sure: Tiger Woods' impact on the sport will be remembered for generations to come.

