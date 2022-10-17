The CJ Cup 2022 schedule, tee-off timings, participants, and more

The PGA Tour will resume with the CJ Cup 2022 which will take place between October 19 and 23 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

The CJ Cup made its debut in 2017 as the first PGA Tour event in Korea, which hosted three editions of the tournament. However, it shifted to Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no plans to return to Korea, the tournament's venue has shifted to Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina. In all four editions so far, no Korean has won the event.

The CJ Cup 2022 Participants

This will be the fifth event on the PGA Tour featuring the leading players in the world. 23 out of the top 30 players in the world are set to be a part of the event.

Defending champion and world no. 1 Rory McIlroy, no. 3, Scottie Scheffler and no 5, Jon Rahm will headline the event. This will be the first tour event for defending champion Rory McIlroy since winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

While the 2021 event was won by Rory McIlroy, other previous winners include Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jason Kokrak.

Overall, 78 players will compete at the CJ Cup 2022 eyeing the $10.5 million prize money purse- the second largest in the fall season after the recently concluded ZOZO Championship in Japan.

Take a look at the entire 78-player field who will be competing in the CJ Cup 2022. The field includes 10 sponsor exemptions, the top five KPGA (Korea Professional Golfers Association), and the top three Korean players from the Official World Golf Ranking. However, the top 60 players in the 2020-21 FedEX Cup points list will be the first to qualify for the event.

Top five KPGA players

Sanghun Shin Yeongsu Kim Yoseop Seo Bio Kim Yongjun Bae

Top 3 Korean players from the OWGR

S.H. Kim Sanghyun Park Byeong Hun An

Sponsor's exemption

Harris English Rickie Fowler Ryan Palmer Webb Simpson Justin Suh Danny Willett Jason Day Chanmin Jung Taylor Montgomery Gary Woodland

Top 60 players from the 2020-21 FedEx points list

Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler Sungjae Im Justin Thomas Max Homa Sepp Straka Tom Hoge Hideki Matsuyama Jordan Spieth Aaron Wise Matt Fitzpatrick Jon Rahm Viktor Hovland J.T. Poston Cameron Young Collin Morikawa Billy Horschel Brian Harman Sam Burns Corey Conners K.H. Lee Sahith Theegala Scott Stallings Shane Lowry Trey Mullinax J.J. Spaun Tom Kim Davis Riley Denny McCarthy Maverick McNealy Kevin Kisner Keith Mitchell Kurt Kitayama Lucas Glover Seamus Power Russell Henley Andrew Putnam Tyrrell Hatton Mito Pereira Christiaan Bezuidenhout Luke List Emiliano Grillo Keegan Bradley Sebastián Muñoz Cam Davis Si Woo Kim Brendan Steele Troy Merritt Adam Hadwin Tommy Fleetwood Chez Reavie Matt Kuchar Taylor Moore Chris Kirk Alex Noren Alex Smalley Wyndham Clark Lee Hodges John Huh Brendon Todd

The CJ Cup 2022 Schedule

Wednesday, October 19, 2022- Official Pro-Am

Tee Times: 9.00 – 11.10 am

Thursday, October 20, 2022- First Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am. – 1.10 pm

3.00 pm - 6.00 pm EST – GOLF

Friday, October 21, 2022- Second Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm

3.00 pm - 6.00 pm EST – GOLF

Saturday, October 22, 2022- Third Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm

3.00 pm - 6.00 pm EST – GOLF

Sunday, October 23, 2022- Final Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm

3.00 pm - 6.00 pm EST – GOLF

