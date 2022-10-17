Create

The CJ Cup 2022 schedule, tee-off timings, participants, and more

By Anushree Dinesh Burad
Modified 17 Oct 2022
THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT - Final Round
Rory Mcllroy- 2021 CJ Cup Champion (Image via Getty)

The PGA Tour will resume with the CJ Cup 2022 which will take place between October 19 and 23 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

The CJ Cup made its debut in 2017 as the first PGA Tour event in Korea, which hosted three editions of the tournament. However, it shifted to Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no plans to return to Korea, the tournament's venue has shifted to Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina. In all four editions so far, no Korean has won the event.

The CJ Cup 2022 Participants

This will be the fifth event on the PGA Tour featuring the leading players in the world. 23 out of the top 30 players in the world are set to be a part of the event.

Defending champion and world no. 1 Rory McIlroy, no. 3, Scottie Scheffler and no 5, Jon Rahm will headline the event. This will be the first tour event for defending champion Rory McIlroy since winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

While the 2021 event was won by Rory McIlroy, other previous winners include Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jason Kokrak.

15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will compete at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina next week, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Rory McIlroy and No. 5 Jon Rahm.Field: https://t.co/VK2JELbVph

Overall, 78 players will compete at the CJ Cup 2022 eyeing the $10.5 million prize money purse- the second largest in the fall season after the recently concluded ZOZO Championship in Japan.

Take a look at the entire 78-player field who will be competing in the CJ Cup 2022. The field includes 10 sponsor exemptions, the top five KPGA (Korea Professional Golfers Association), and the top three Korean players from the Official World Golf Ranking. However, the top 60 players in the 2020-21 FedEX Cup points list will be the first to qualify for the event.

Top five KPGA players

  1. Sanghun Shin
  2. Yeongsu Kim
  3. Yoseop Seo
  4. Bio Kim
  5. Yongjun Bae

Top 3 Korean players from the OWGR

  1. S.H. Kim
  2. Sanghyun Park
  3. Byeong Hun An

Sponsor's exemption

  1. Harris English
  2. Rickie Fowler
  3. Ryan Palmer
  4. Webb Simpson
  5. Justin Suh
  6. Danny Willett
  7. Jason Day
  8. Chanmin Jung
  9. Taylor Montgomery
  10. Gary Woodland

Top 60 players from the 2020-21 FedEx points list

  1. Rory McIlroy
  2. Scottie Scheffler
  3. Sungjae Im
  4. Justin Thomas
  5. Max Homa
  6. Sepp Straka
  7. Tom Hoge
  8. Hideki Matsuyama
  9. Jordan Spieth
  10. Aaron Wise
  11. Matt Fitzpatrick
  12. Jon Rahm
  13. Viktor Hovland
  14. J.T. Poston
  15. Cameron Young
  16. Collin Morikawa
  17. Billy Horschel
  18. Brian Harman
  19. Sam Burns
  20. Corey Conners
  21. K.H. Lee
  22. Sahith Theegala
  23. Scott Stallings
  24. Shane Lowry
  25. Trey Mullinax
  26. J.J. Spaun
  27. Tom Kim
  28. Davis Riley
  29. Denny McCarthy
  30. Maverick McNealy
  31. Kevin Kisner
  32. Keith Mitchell
  33. Kurt Kitayama
  34. Lucas Glover
  35. Seamus Power
  36. Russell Henley
  37. Andrew Putnam
  38. Tyrrell Hatton
  39. Mito Pereira
  40. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  41. Luke List
  42. Emiliano Grillo
  43. Keegan Bradley
  44. Sebastián Muñoz
  45. Cam Davis
  46. Si Woo Kim
  47. Brendan Steele
  48. Troy Merritt
  49. Adam Hadwin
  50. Tommy Fleetwood
  51. Chez Reavie
  52. Matt Kuchar
  53. Taylor Moore
  54. Chris Kirk
  55. Alex Noren
  56. Alex Smalley
  57. Wyndham Clark
  58. Lee Hodges
  59. John Huh
  60. Brendon Todd

The CJ Cup 2022 Schedule

Wednesday, October 19, 2022- Official Pro-Am

Tee Times: 9.00 – 11.10 am

Thursday, October 20, 2022- First Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am. – 1.10 pm

3.00 pm - 6.00 pm EST – GOLF

Friday, October 21, 2022- Second Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm

3.00 pm - 6.00 pm EST – GOLF

Saturday, October 22, 2022- Third Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm

3.00 pm - 6.00 pm EST – GOLF

Sunday, October 23, 2022- Final Round

Tee Times: 8.00 am – 1.10 pm

3.00 pm - 6.00 pm EST – GOLF

Edited by Ankush Das
