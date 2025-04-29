THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson expert picks: 5 names who could shine

The CJ CUP Byron Nelson is upon the golf world. While some top golfers, like Rory McIlroy or Viktor Hovland, are not in the field, there are still a lot of really good players.

Here are the ones who stand the best chance of impressing this week at TPC Craig Ranch.

Star golfers who can perform at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

5) MacKenzie Hughes

MacKenzie Hughes is in good form (Image via Imagn)

MacKenzie Hughes has shot well at TPC Craig Ranch at times, but the reason he might do so well this time is because he's on a hot streak. Since round two of the Valspar Championship, he's averaging 67.73 per round (11 rounds). He finished 10th at the Houston Open and T3 at the RBC Heritage.

4) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth could play well at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Image via Imagn)

15 years ago, Jordan Spieth made his PGA Tour debut in the Byron Nelson as a 16-year-old. He has done well in the event since tying for 16th that year. He tied for ninth in 2021 and was the runner-up in 2022. He's been in the top 18 for the last three weeks heading into this event, so he could turn in another sparkling performance.

3) Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim does well at TPC Craig Ranch (Image via Imagn)

Si Woo Kim has historically played very well at TPC Craig Ranch, the home of the tournament this weekend. His last two outings were T2 and T13, but that's not the most impressive part. He did that with a scoring average of 66.125. Kim is also one week out from a tie for eighth at the RBC Heritage, so he's in good form coming into the week.

2) Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith is the defending champion (Image via Imagn)

Taylor Pendrith is not only the reigning champion at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, but he's also been on a tear since then. In one year since his epic win over Ben Kohles, he's finished in the top 10 seven times. He also has two top-seven finishes during the 2025 season alone, so he's a threat to repeat as champion for the first time since Lee Kyoung-hoon in 2021 and 2022.

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is playing the CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Image via Imagn)

In every tournament, Scottie Scheffler can shine. And while he has yet to win in 2025, he has shone in every single start he's made. He's yet to put in a bad outing, but he has a chance to shine this week. The field is weaker, as Scheffler is the highest-ranked player by far. The next-highest by OWGR in the field is Sungjae Im (ranked 20th). Of course, anyone can win, but Scheffler is as safe a prediction for a good outing as anyone who's playing the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

