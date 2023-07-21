“The first championship that I ever won without my dad”: Tiger Woods recalls an ‘emotional’ 2006 Open Championship triumph

Tiger Woods is not present as a player at The Open Championship, but as far as golf is concerned, Woods cannot be absent. At Hoylake, he was honored with the presentation of an important recognition, and his response was emotional.

The award for "Outstanding Services To Golf", given annually by the Golf Writers Association, was presented to Tiger Woods. The star responded with a video in which, among other things, he remembered his victories in The Open Championship and also his father.

This can be seen in the video released by the Golf Writers Association:

"I just want to say," Woods said, "that throughout my years playing The Open Championship, starting at St Andrews in 1995, have been some of the best moments and best memories I've ever had.

"Obviously, with my Open Championship [title] there at St Andrews in 2000," he added, "to be able to win it again in 2005 at the home of golf, and then where everybody is playing this week at the Hoylake, it was a very emotional week.

"It was the first championship I won without my father present, and it was a tough, tough week, but also the one that is probably the most rewarding."

Tiger Woods also spoke about his respect for the press and the role he said they have in the world of golf:

"There's an interesting side to my relationships with the media over the years. There have been some very creative writers and some eclectic stories that have been told during our championship week.

"I love how they go into detail about the round, it's the need for people to dig deep and understand what it took for anyone, especially me, during those three wins, to make the scores that I did that particular day."

What else did Tiger Woods talk about?

Tiger Woods recalled one of the worst days of golf in his life, corresponding to the third round of the 2002 edition, when he finished with an 81. However, he said, it was fun in the end, thanks to the reporters.

"I remember the Saturday of the 2002 British Open," Woods said, "which was the worst I've ever seen in golf ... in that cold I've never been so wet but I've never been so miserable, and it was fun this after the round, talking to you guys."

Tiger Woods has participated in 22 editions of The Open Championship. He has won it three times, including twice in a row (2000-05-06), and has also finished six other times in the Top 10.

With more than 80 PGA Tour victories and countless wins in other competitions, Woods is, according to many specialists and fans, the best player of all time. He is currently sidelined indefinitely due to injuries and health problems.