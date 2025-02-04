"The great Kultida Woods": Fans react to Tiger Woods' mother's passing

Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida Woods, passed away at the age of 81 during the early hours of February 4. The golf legend took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to announce the disheartening news.

In his post, Woods expressed gratitude for his mother, who played a vital role in shaping him to become a 15-time major championship winner and a responsible father. He expressed his children Sam and Charlie's love for her while asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Here's a look at Woods' announcement (via X @TigerWoods):

The golf community flooded the comments section with prayers and thoughts for the late Kultida Woods. A fan wrote (via X @dwpolicelli):

"The Great Kultida Woods. Rest in peace."

Kultida was present at the SoFi Center last week for Tiger Woods's second TGL match which saw him emerge victorious. The 82-time PGA Tour winner was seen interacting with his mom during the course of the fixture

One fan, who claimed to have met the TGL co-founder's mother last week, commented (via X @hooverhawg5):

"I'm so sorry for your loss, we have watched and grown to love your mother. I just saw her the other night while you played at TGL. Prayers my guy."

In Tiger Woods' HBO documentary titled Tiger, the now 49-year-old talked about the role his mother played in building his signature resilience and determination ever since he was a young child. Kultida was by the Sun Day Red founder's side during multiple historic victories and stood beside him during his grueling knee and back surgeries.

A fan wrote (via X @felixangelastro):

"I'm soo sorry, I know she was with you at EVERY Turn. She was a great lady. She will be missed. My prayers go out, so she has a safe journey into heaven."

One X user claimed that they used to play junior tournaments with Woods as a kid and would always see his mother cheering him on. The fan wrote (via X @smackover7):

"I played in tournaments with you as a kid. You’re amazing mother was omnipresent following your every shot. Always respected and admired that. You were lucky to have her in your life. I’m certain she’s still watching over you," stated the X user.

Here are a few other fans' reactions to the passing of Kultida Woods (via X @TigerWoods):

"I am sorry beyond words Tiger. The moments with you and your mom on TGL recently showed your bond. We love you and so many ppl will be here to support," wrote a fan.

A fan said, "Oh wow. My condolences Tiger. I remember seeing a video some days back on how you mentioned to her you won’t mess up the game that night. May her memory be a blessing. Goodnight Mrs Woods. Thank you for giving us Tiger. Rest well with Mr woods."

The passing of Kultida comes nearly 19 years after the passing of Tiger Woods' father, Earl Woods. The late Earl Dennison Woods passed away on May 3, 2006.

All you need to know about Kultida Woods

Earl Woods met Kultida Punsawad in 1966 while he was stationed in Thailand as a part of the United States Army Special Forces. Punsawad was half Thai, a quarter Dutch, and a quarter Chinese.

Kultida was a secretary in the same base as Earl. The two went on to form a close bond and got married in New York three years later before moving to Cypress, California.

The couple welcomed their son Tiger Woods into the world in December 1975 and went on to be married for 37 years before Earl's passing in 2006 at their California home.

Woods' late parents are survived by their son and grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.

