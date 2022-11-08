The Match 2022: Date, time, golfers, how to watch, and more 

The seventh edition of Capital One’s 'The Match' is all set to kick off on December 10, 2022, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The 12-hole competition is a televised exhibition event that started in 2018 and has been held twice a year since 2020 when it was converted into a team competition.

Players participating in The Match

Tiger Woods and his business partner Rory McIlroy will team up against major winners Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith. While this will be Tiger's third appearance at the tournament, the other three players will be making their debuts at the tournament.

Tiger Woods first appeared on the inaugural edition of The Match in 2018 where he played against Phil Mickelson. He appeared for the second time in 2020 when he partnered with NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to defeat Tom Brady and Mickelson.

Previously, The Match featured golfers and other celebrities. In the previous season, NFL stars Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers emerged victorious over Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

However, this year will be the first time that the event will feature all PGA Tour stars.

Tiger Woods headlines the player field at The Match

The event is set to garner attraction as Tiger Woods makes a return to the tournament after taking a recovery break post a deadly accident in 2021. Woods took part in three tournaments this year after his accident.

Tigers Woods tweeted:

"Can't wait to play in Capital One's: The Match with Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief.

"See you boys under the lights on December 10th."

This will be his first event since missing the cut at The Open Championships in July. He has struggled with his performances ever since his comeback. However, fans await his comeback on the course at The Match.

A week before The Match, Woods would be hosting the Woods the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he could feature as one of three exemptions. He is also expected to compete with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.

Other players have had a prolific season so far. World no. 1, Rory McIlroy won three tournaments last season, including the FedEx Cup. World No. 8, Justin Thomas grabbed the PGA Championships for the second time and Justin Speith will come in with an RBC Heritage victory and a 5-0-0 record at the Presidents Cup.

While there is no prize money offered in this tournament, all the money raised is offered to charity. In the six editions held so far, The Match has raised nearly $33 million for charity and donated more than 27 million meals through Feeding America. All proceeds from the upcoming edition will be donated towards the Hurricane Ian relief efforts which hit Florida's Gulf Coast last month.

How to watch The Match?

The competition will be broadcast live on TNT and is scheduled to start at 6 pm ET under lights. The format is yet to be disclosed, but it is expected to use the better-ball match play.

