“The ocean is 30 minutes from my house” – Max Homa says he can’t think of a place better than Los Angeles

Max Homa, a professional golfer, has stated his strong love for the city he calls home. In an interview shared by the PGA Tour on Twitter, he cited various reasons why he believes there is no finer location than Los Angeles.

He said:

"The weather's incredible. The golf is great. The people are my kind of people. And, I mean the ocean is 30 minutes from my house. And you know, if you want to get to a colder place, it's 40 minutes from your house. So it's special. I can't think of another place I've been to that I really like more than Los Angeles."

Homa's roots in Southern California are deep, having been born in Burbank and grown in Valencia, a neighbourhood just north of the San Fernando Valley. When UCLA did not award him a scholarship, his journey led him to Cal, where he had an amazing undergraduate career. His amazing 61 at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) stands out as a round that will live on in the minds of many golf lovers.

The proximity to the coast and the diversity of recreational activities available are sure aspects that add to his affection for the location. Max Homa's overall experience in Los Angeles has been enhanced by her ability to enjoy the gorgeous coastline and have convenient access to both warm and cooler regions.

"I love this city. I love Los Angeles. I've always loved it, I have such a connection to this area, and it's hard for me to leave. You know, I've thought about it. I've thought about going to Florida and doing that whole thing. But it's just hard. It's hard to leave this place." said Max Homa.

Aside from the natural beauty, Homa enjoys the favourable golfing conditions that Los Angeles offers. The area is home to a number of high-quality golf courses, which have helped mould his game and allowed him to compete at the greatest level.

Max Homa returns to Los Angeles Country Club for the US Open

Max Homa is getting ready to tee off at the 123rd U.S. Open in his hometown of Los Angeles, and he couldn't be happier. The tournament will be held at the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club, where Homa broke the course record with a remarkable 61 during the Pac-12 championships a decade ago.

As Max Homa prepares to vie for his first major title, he will have the enthusiastic and raucous backing of the spectators in this golf haven outside Beverly Hills. During his practise round on Tuesday, he played alongside Michael Kim, his former college teammate at California, who watched Homa's amazing course-record achievement.

Max Homa's homecoming has been a joyful event, as the galleries have greeted him with cheers and chants of support, especially from those who attended his alma institution or high school.

"On a regular basis," Homa said, "I get people yelling my college if they went there, (but) getting people yelling my high school is different, so that's been awesome."

Max Homa occupies a special place in his heart for the memories it conjures as well as the wonderful golfing experience it provides. Returning to his hometown and competing on a course he knows well adds an extra degree of familiarity and incentive for the excellent golfer.

