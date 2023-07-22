The Open Championship 2023 Saturday tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of The Open Championship 2023 ended with Brian Harman in the lead. The golfer opened in 10-under 132, including a 6-under 65 on Friday, and took the solo lead. The 36-year-old American’s 132 came through two rounds tied with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s scorecards in the previous two Opens at Royal Liverpool.

Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka followed the leader on The Open leaderboard after Round 2. Fleetwood shot even-par 71 and sat at 5 under, while Sepp Straka carded eight birdies to take solo third at 4 under.

World no.2 and event favorite Rory McIlroy sits T11 on the leaderboard, tied with Max Homa and others. It’ll be interesting to see if he manages to break out to the top in Round 3 of The Open Championship.

The Open Championship 2023 Saturday tee times

Day 2 of The Open Championship will have an early tee-off. The pairing of Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler will start play at 3:55 am. The grouping of Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler will follow suit at 4:05 am. Brooks Koepka will tee off with Patrick Cantlay at 4:15 am.

The complete tee times for The Open Championship Round 3 (all times Eastern):

1st tee

3:55 am - Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

4:05 am - Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

4:15 am - Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

4:25 am - Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

4:35 am - Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht

4:45 am - Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

5:00 am - Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth

5:10 am - Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki

5:20 am - Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

5:30 am - Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:40 am - Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

5:50 am - Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

6:00 am - Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

6:15 am - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

6:25 am - Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im

6:35 am - Zach Johnson, Corey Conners

6:45 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

6:55 am - Ramain Langasque, Brendon Todd

7:05 am - Zach Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:15 am - Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten

7:30 am - Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk

7:40 am - Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

7:50 am - Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer

8:00 am - Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

8:10 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:20 am - Tom Kim, Alexander Bjork

8:30 am - Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

8:45 am - Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:55 am - Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

9:05 am - Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

9:15 am - Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi

9:25 am - Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

9:35 am - Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

9:45 am - Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10:00 am - Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

10:10 am - Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 am - Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

10:30 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

Sunday tee times for The Open will be updated after Round 3.