The Open Championship 2023 tickets: Prices, ballot, and more

The 151st Open Championship is set to take place from July 20 to July 23 at Royal Liverpool, situated in Wirral, Merseyside, England. This is the first time since 2014 that the Open will be held at Royal Liverpool, which hosted the event 12 times in the past.

As one of the most prestigious golf events, many fans are anticipating the start of the upcoming 151st Open. Tickets for the upcoming championship have been available for some time now.

As per the Open Championship's official website, the pricing for the tournament started from $121.

There are several types of tickets that fans can purchase from general to premium, depending on their preferences. The premium tickets for the 151st Open are classified into multiple types: Champions, Clubmakers, Engravers, Scorers, Origins Suite, Caddies, and Scorers Premium.

While most of the premium tickets are sold out, Champions and Clubmakers are still available as per the website Quintevents.

Champions

A Champions package comes with many perks like a reserved seat on the first and 18th tee, a view-friendly seating location and a VIP parking pass. Also added are a quick entrance, and a chance to play the Championship course the Monday after the Open Championship. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and complimentary drinks are within the package as well.

As far as the price is concerned, you'll have to spend:

$1879 for Thursday

$2089 for Friday

$4399 for Saturday and Sunday

$8359 for Thursday to Friday

Clubmaker

If not the Champions package, fans can go for the Clubmaker one which also comes with a lot of perks. The only few things it doesn't offer are the reserved seat on the first and 18th tee and a chance to play on the Championship course.

Here are the ticket pricing details for the Clubmakers package:

$1459 for Thursday

$1539 for Friday

$1539 for Saturday

$1619 for Sunday

Ballot for the Open Championship 2023

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious in 2014, the last time Open Championship was played at Royal Liverpool

The ballot for the Open Championship is open only for the One Club members. One Club is a free membership program for the championship. The ballot for the 151st Open was opened on June 21 last year and was closed on July 20.

Following the closure of ticket ballot, officials reviewed all the application to check their entries. By the end of Septemeber last year, the applicants were informed if their entry was completely successful, partially successful or completely unsuccessful.

Ballot for 152nd Open details

The ballot for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon next year is currently open and fans can register themselves until July 25. One Club members can do the modification in their preferences until the then.

One cannot pick and choose between the tickets if they are offered the ticket after ballot process. Therefore, it is recommended to review and apply only for the tickets that they want to purchase.

