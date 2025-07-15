The Open Championship 2025 odds and bets explored

The Open Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 17, at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. A total of 156 players will be in action this week, competing at the last major of the season.

The Open Championship 2025 will feature golf superstars from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Besides, 19 of the LIV Golf professionals are also competing at Royal Portrush.

As per DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler is the hot favorite to win his third major at 9/2. He has had a great season, especially in the month of May, when he claimed three titles, including the PGA Championship. He has finished inside the top 25 in each of his 15 starts this year and converted 12 of them into top 10s.

Rory McIlroy, who is returning to his home country, is the second favorite at the Open Championship 2025. The star golfer won three events this season, including The Players Championship and The Masters Tournament. However, he faced a slump last month but now has back-to-back strong starts. Last week, he finished joint runner-up at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Jon Rahm is 12-1 this week and is the favorite LIV golfer to win at Royal Portrush. He has had multiple top-10 finishes in LIV Golf and also posted a great result at the US Open last month.

Odds for the Open Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Open Championship 2025 (as per DraftKings Sportsbook):

Scottie Scheffler: 9/2

Rory McIlroy: 7-1

Jon Rahm: 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 25-1

Ludvig Åberg: 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 30-1

Shane Lowry: 30-1

Viktor Hovland: 30-1

Collin Morikawa: 30-1

Robert MacIntyre: 35-1

Sepp Straka: 50-1

Joaquin Niemann: 50-1

Justin Thomas: 50-1

Brooks Koepka: 55-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 55-1

Jordan Spieth: 55-1

Patrick Cantlay: 55-1

Russell Henley: 65-1

Justin Rose: 75-1

Corey Conners: 75-1

Cameron Young: 80-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 80-1

Sam Burns: 80-1

Patrick Reed: 80-1

Adam Scott: 80-1

Ryan Fox: 90-1

Ben Griffin: 90-1

Jason Day: 90-1

Chris Gotterup: 90-1

Keegan Bradley: 100-1

Min Woo Lee: 110-1

Cameron Smith: 110-1

Si Woo Kim: 110-1

Harry Hall: 110-1

Harris English: 110-1

J.J. Spaun: 120-1

Brian Harman: 120-1

Aaron Rai: 120-1

Tony Finau: 130-1

Wyndham Clark: 130-1

Maverick McNealy: 130-1

Daniel Berger: 130-1

Tom McKibbin: 150-1

Tom Kim: 150-1

Taylor Pendrith: 150-1

Bud Cauley: 150-1

Dean Burmester: 170-1

Akshay Bhatia: 170-1

Rickie Fowler: 170-1

Sungjae Im: 170-1

Carlos Ortiz: 170-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 170-1

Rasmus Højgaard: 170-1

Nicolai Højgaard: 170-1

Sergio Garcia: 170-1

Max Greyserman: 170-1

Nick Taylor: 170-1

Michael Kim: 170-1

Dustin Johnson: 180-1

Marco Penge: 180-1

Thriston Lawrence: 200-1

Thomas Detry: 200-1

Lucas Herbert: 200-1

Byeong Hun An: 200-1

Matt Wallace: 200-1

Kevin Yu: 200-1

Thorbjorn Olesen: 200-1

Jordan Smith: 200-1

Andrew Novak: 200-1

Aldrich Potgieter: 200-1

Davis Thompson: 250-1

Denny McCarthy: 250-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 250-1

Chris Kirk: 250-1

Niklas Norgaard: 250-1

Lucas Glover: 250-1

J.T. Poston: 250-1

Marc Leishman: 300-1

Daniel Brown: 300-1

Padraig Harrington: 300-1

Matthew Jordan: 350-1

Matthias Schmid: 350-1

Nico Echavarria: 350-1

Sahith Theegala: 400-1

Kristoffer Reitan: 400-1

