“The PGA of America weren't even willing to talk to us” - Xander Schauffele’s father shares how his son’s place in the Ryder Cup team was on the line

Xander Schauffele's father, Stefan Schauffele, has opened up about the challenging path that almost led his son out of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

It wasn't smooth sailing for Xander Schauffele on his journey to the 2023 Ryder Cup. Despite being a very talented golfer, Xander's place in Team USA was far from secure just weeks before the event.

Xander's performance at the Ryder Cup was marked by a 1-3-0 record. But his inclusion in the team wasn't smooth.

In the lead-up to the event, Xander Schauffele sought amendments to a player bonus contract, specifically related to the access of Netflix cameras to the US team's locker room. The documentary series 'Full Swing' had been capturing behind-the-scenes moments, and Xander aimed to put some restrictions in place.

Team discussions led by captain Zach Johnson resulted in a decision that Netflix's camera crews would not have access to the dressing room. However, this was not without its share of controversy.

Xander's father, Stefan Schauffele, alleged that the PGA of America was unwilling to discuss the three proposed amendments, creating a stressful situation for the Schauffele family.

“The PGA of America were not willing to even talk to us about (the three amendments). It was very late in the schedule right before the team came here [to Rome] to practice because they had moved the deadline, and they said, ‘If you don’t sign it by then, you’re off the team,’ but they never gave us the contact information of their legal counsel,” said Stefan Schauffele (via Times).

“I think it’s shameful”: Xander Schauffele's father, Stefan criticizes PGA

Stefan Schauffele, dad of Xander Schauffele of the United States lashes out at PGA (Image via Getty)

Stefan Schauffele publicly criticized the PGA of America's stance during these negotiations, calling it shameful. He also alleged that the PGA of America used strong-arm tactics during the process.

“Saturday morning of Labor Day weekend (Sept. 2), finally, the head of the PGA of America got wind of this because it was not him that was blocking it, and put our lawyers in contact with the PGA of America’s general counsel, and then it took a few hours to hash it out and it was fine. Then, I received a message that Xander was back on the team. That you can quote. That’s the extent of this, and I think it’s shameful,” added Stefan.