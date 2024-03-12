The Players Championship 2024: Expert picks explored

Less than 48 hours to go until the start of the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship and everything is ready at TPC Sawgrass. The event will have the strongest field of all those that have been played during the season on the PGA Tour, which has raised the expectations of fans.

Nine of the top 10 players in the world according to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) will be in THE PLAYERS Championship field. The TPC Sawgrass will also host 47 of the top 50 players in the world.

Let's take a look at some of the top players.

Expert picks to win THE PLAYERS Championship 2024

Not all the top-ranked players in the world have had a good start to the season. The most striking case is Viktor Hovland, who has had four starts on the PGA Tour, with only one Top 20.

The following are some of the players that experts consider to have the best chances of winning THE PLAYERS Championship:

1- Scottie Scheffler

Generally, Scottie Scheffler comes out as the favorite to contend for the title in every tournament he enters. However, this week he is even more so, due to the excellent showing he gave the previous week to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Scheffler is also the defending champion of the event and is looking to become the first player in history to successfully defend his title. The Texan has played six tournaments during 2024 with five top 10s, including his victory at Bay Hill.

2- Hideki Matsuyama

The first part of the 2024 season on the PGA Tour has seen an upturn in Hideki Matsuyama's career. The Japanese won The Genesis Invitational and has finished in two other Top 15s in seven tournaments played.

But in addition, Matsuyama has an excellent record at TPC Sawgrass. He has played in nine editions of THE PLAYERS Championship there, with three Top 10s, including a fifth-place finish in the 2023 edition.

3- Justin Thomas

Another who is trying to recover from a bad last season is Justin Thomas. So far he is making very good progress, with four Top 12s, including two Top 10s, in five tournaments played during 2024.

Thomas also knows what it's like to win at TPC Sawgrass, as he took the title in 2021 (in the pre-LIV Golf era).

4- Max Homa

Max Homa is another player who can live off his success at TPC Sawgrass, as he has finished in the Top 15 in the two most recent editions, including sixth place in 2023.

If that wasn't enough, Homa has started the 2024 season with four Top 16s in six starts (five cuts passed) and is coming off his first Top 10 of the season at Bay Hill (T8).