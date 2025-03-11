The Players Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

Heading into The Players Championship this week, Scottie Scheffler aims to win the tournament for the third consecutive year.

Ad

Last year, Scheffler became the first player to win The Players twice in a row after mounting a ferocious comeback on Sunday to win the event by one shot. In 2023, Scheffler won The Players Championship in dominating fashion, finishing five shots ahead of the field.

Scheffler heads into this week as the overwhelming favorite to win the tournament across a variety of sportsbooks. Both FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook have Scheffler at +400 to win the tournament this week.

Ad

Trending

Scheffler after winning THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024 (via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler is the top-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings by a wide margin and is looking for his first professional win since the Hero World Challenge in December. Scheffler's last official PGA Tour win came at the 2024 Tour Championship, which saw him win both the tournament and the FedEx Cup.

Ad

Rory McIlroy is +1000 to win the event on DraftKings and is +1100 to win on FanDuel. The World No. 2 aims to win his second event this year, his first having come at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

McIlroy won The Players Championship in 2019, though he has not contended in the event in the years since his victory. He finished tied for 19th last year, missed the cut in 2023, tied for 33rd in 2022, and missed the cut in 2021. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

Other interesting bets to look at for The Players Championship

Collin Morikawa is in search of his first Players Championship win, and he's +1400 on both DraftKings and Fanduel. The 4th-ranked golfer in the world is in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Zozo Championship.

Collin Morikawa speaking to the media ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Morikawa is off to a strong start in 2025, finishing second at The Sentry in January and at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he has been inconsistent at TPC Sawgrass, and the chances of him winning on Sunday look bleak. His best finish came in 2023 when he finished tied for 13th.

Ad

Justin Thomas is +2200 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. He won the tournament in 2021 and is in search of his first PGA Tour win since the 2022 PGA Championship. Thomas missed the cut at The Players Championship last year and didn't contend after making the cut in 2022 and 2023.

A good value bet to look at this week is Wyndham Clark, who is +6000 on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Clark almost won the event last year, losing to Scheffler by one shot, and he finished tied for 27th in 2023. Clark has only missed one cut out of the six events he's played in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback