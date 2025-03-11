The Players Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $25 million pool?

The PGA Tour heads to its most significant non-major event of the season this week, The Players Championship 2025. The high-profile golfers will compete at the iconic TPC Sawgrass to earn a share of the $25 million purse starting on March 13.
The defending champion and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler will aim to achieve a historic feat which has been done before: win a third consecutive Players Championship. Scheffler is already the only player ever to win the famous tournament twice in a row (2023 and 2024).
Last year, Scheffler fired a final round eight-under par 64 to win the tournament by one stroke. In 2023, the American won the event by finishing five dominant strokes ahead of runner-up Tyrrell Hatton. He is tipped to claim the biggest chunk of the prize money in the upcoming tournament.
The Players Championship prize purse breakdown
The winner will walk away with a whopping $4.5 million at the Players Stadium Course while the runner-up will bag $2.72 million. The player finishing 82nd will earn the lowest sum of $45,250.
- 1st: $4,500,000
- 2nd: $2,725,000
- 3rd: $1,725,000
- 4th: $1,225,000
- 5th: $1,025,000
- 6th: $906,250
- 7th: $843,750
- 8th: $781,250
- 9th: $731,250
- 10th: $681,250
- 11th: $631,250
- 12th: $581,250
- 13th: $531,250
- 14th: $481,250
- 15th: $456,250
- 16th: $431,250
- 17th: $406,250
- 18th: $381,250
- 19th: $356,250
- 20th: $331,250
- 21st: $306,250
- 22nd: $281,250
- 23rd: $261,250
- 24th: $241,250
- 25th: $221,250
- 26th: $201,250
- 27th: $193,750
- 28th: $186,250
- 29th: $178,750
- 30th: $171,250
- 31st: $163,750
- 32nd: $156,250
- 33rd: $148,750
- 34th: $142,500
- 35th: $136,250
- 36th: $130,000
- 37th: $123,750
- 38th: $118,750
- 39th: $113,750
- 40th: $108,750
- 41st: $103,750
- 42nd: $98,750
- 43rd: $93,750
- 44th: $88,750
- 45th: $83,750
- 46th: $78,750
- 47th: $73,750
- 48th: $69,750
- 49th: $66,250
- 50th: $64,250
- 51st: $62,750
- 52nd: $61,250
- 53rd: $60,250
- 54th: $59,250
- 55th: $58,750
- 56th: $58,250
- 57th: $57,750
- 58th: $57,250
- 59th: $56,750
- 60th: $56,250
- 61st: $55,750
- 62nd: $55,250
- 63rd: $54,750
- 64th: $54,250
- 65th: $53,750
- 66th: $53,250
- 67th: $52,750
- 68th: $52,250
- 69th: $51,750
- 70th: $51,250
- 71st: $50,750
- 72nd: $50,250
- 73rd: $49,750
- 74th: $49,250
- 75th: $48,750
- 76th: $48,250
- 77th: $47,750
- 78th: $47,250
- 79th: $46,750
- 80th: $46,250
- 81st: $45,750
- 82nd: $45,250
Who are some favorites heading into The Players Championship?
Heading into the tournament, two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win the event for a third straight time. The world's top-ranked golfer is +400 to win the tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook and +400 to win on FanDuel Sportsbook as well.
Scheffler is searching for his first win of 2025, with his best finish coming at the Genesis Invitational. Scheffler finished tied for third, losing to Ludvig Adberg by three shots.
Rory McIlroy, who won The Players Championship in 2019, is the second leading favorite coming into this year's event. He is +800 to win this week on FanDuel and is +1000 to win this week on DraftKings. On both sportsbooks, Colin Morikawa is +1400 to capture his first Players title. Ludvig Adberg is +1800 to win in FanDuel and +1600 to win on DraftKings.