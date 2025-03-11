The Players Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $25 million pool?

The PGA Tour heads to its most significant non-major event of the season this week, The Players Championship 2025. The high-profile golfers will compete at the iconic TPC Sawgrass to earn a share of the $25 million purse starting on March 13.

The defending champion and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler will aim to achieve a historic feat which has been done before: win a third consecutive Players Championship. Scheffler is already the only player ever to win the famous tournament twice in a row (2023 and 2024).

Last year, Scheffler fired a final round eight-under par 64 to win the tournament by one stroke. In 2023, the American won the event by finishing five dominant strokes ahead of runner-up Tyrrell Hatton. He is tipped to claim the biggest chunk of the prize money in the upcoming tournament.

The Players Championship prize purse breakdown

The winner will walk away with a whopping $4.5 million at the Players Stadium Course while the runner-up will bag $2.72 million. The player finishing 82nd will earn the lowest sum of $45,250.

1st: $4,500,000

2nd: $2,725,000

3rd: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000

6th: $906,250

7th: $843,750

8th: $781,250

9th: $731,250

10th: $681,250

11th: $631,250

12th: $581,250

13th: $531,250

14th: $481,250

15th: $456,250

16th: $431,250

17th: $406,250

18th: $381,250

19th: $356,250

20th: $331,250

21st: $306,250

22nd: $281,250

23rd: $261,250

24th: $241,250

25th: $221,250

26th: $201,250

27th: $193,750

28th: $186,250

29th: $178,750

30th: $171,250

31st: $163,750

32nd: $156,250

33rd: $148,750

34th: $142,500

35th: $136,250

36th: $130,000

37th: $123,750

38th: $118,750

39th: $113,750

40th: $108,750

41st: $103,750

42nd: $98,750

43rd: $93,750

44th: $88,750

45th: $83,750

46th: $78,750

47th: $73,750

48th: $69,750

49th: $66,250

50th: $64,250

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250

53rd: $60,250

54th: $59,250

55th: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750

60th: $56,250

61st: $55,750

62nd: $55,250

63rd: $54,750

64th: $54,250

65th: $53,750

66th: $53,250

67th: $52,750

68th: $52,250

69th: $51,750

70th: $51,250

71st: $50,750

72nd: $50,250

73rd: $49,750

74th: $49,250

75th: $48,750

76th: $48,250

77th: $47,750

78th: $47,250

79th: $46,750

80th: $46,250

81st: $45,750

82nd: $45,250

Who are some favorites heading into The Players Championship?

Heading into the tournament, two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win the event for a third straight time. The world's top-ranked golfer is +400 to win the tournament on DraftKings Sportsbook and +400 to win on FanDuel Sportsbook as well.

Scheffler during practice round ahead of the 2025 PLAYERS Championship (via Getty)

Scheffler is searching for his first win of 2025, with his best finish coming at the Genesis Invitational. Scheffler finished tied for third, losing to Ludvig Adberg by three shots.

Rory McIlroy, who won The Players Championship in 2019, is the second leading favorite coming into this year's event. He is +800 to win this week on FanDuel and is +1000 to win this week on DraftKings. On both sportsbooks, Colin Morikawa is +1400 to capture his first Players title. Ludvig Adberg is +1800 to win in FanDuel and +1600 to win on DraftKings.

