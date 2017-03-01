The week in Golf: Rickie Fowler's big party, the longest putt ever made, Bryson DeChambeau's apology to the USGA and Justin Thomas's huge drives in Mexico

Your go-to guide to this week's events in the world of golf.

by Sameer Bahl Analysis 01 Mar 2017, 19:01 IST

Rickie Fowler’s big win with an equally big celebration

Just a few months ago, eyebrows were being raised on Rickie Fowler’s inclusion in the Ryder Cup team on a captain’s pick. Fast forward a few months and Rickie has 4 PGA Tour titles to his name and is once again back in the top 10 of the world.

Though Fowler had won 10 times around the world in his professional career prior to his victory last week at PGA National, he still needed to prove he could close. He had been 0-for-4 with 54-hole leads on the PGA Tour prior to last week.

PGA Tour commentator, Johnny Miller might not have been impressed with the quality of Rickie’s shots down the stretch on a breezy afternoon in South Florida, but Fowler’s coach Butch Harmon was, particularly with the putter.

Fowler didn’t miss a putt from inside seven feet all week and ended the tournament with just 109 putts, taking only nine of those over his final seven holes.

Here’s a video from his after-party celebration which was nothing short of fantastic:

This party's just getting started. pic.twitter.com/iSpiUXreKi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 27, 2017

Here’s Rickie celebrating with his good friend, Justin Thomas who has 3 times this season already: