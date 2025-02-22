'The worst selfie taker' – When Phil Mickelson hilariously roasted his own photography skills

Renowned golfer Phil Mickelson roasted his photography skills during the 2017 President's Cup. That year, the USA won the President's Cup, and Mickelson's 12-foot birdie on the 18th hole helped in the victory. The big triumph for the American side called for a celebration but one thing didn't go according to plan.

Mickelson, who shared a selfie with the last three US presidents, cropped himself out of the picture. After that, he admitted that he was not good at clicking pictures. His words were (via Augusta Chronicle):

“I’m clearly the worst selfie taker. I’m the worst ‘Three Amigos’ dancer. But I can putt.”

It was not the only way Mickelson celebrated that day. As Mickelson claimed the 18th hole with a birdie putt that gave him and his teammate Kevin Kisner a 1-up win over their opponents the duo choreographed a short dance routine. In the dance routine, both golfers were supposed to cross their arms across their chests before placing their hands on their hips.

Following the dance move, Kisner said (via northjersey.com):

“I think he panicked, I panicked and it just kind of happened…I'm not sure what happened, but it was a lot of fun.”

Mickelson felt they nailed the dance routine as he watched the video again. His words were:

“I thought we biffed it when we were doing it…But when I looked back and saw the replay, I think we kind of nailed it actually,” Mickelson was quoted as saying by Northjersey.

Mickelson plays for LIV Golf and switched from the PGA Tour to the breakaway league in 2022. Since then, he hasn't participated in the President's Cup.

Phil Mickelson's performance in LIV Golf's 2024 and 2025 season

Phil Mickelson has had no top 10 finishes in the LIV league in 2025 but he had one top 10 finish in the LIV league in 2024 at the LIV Golf Jeddah, where he landed with a T6 after scoring 10 under 200 in total. His last LIV Golf event was the LIV Golf Adelaide in 2025 and he finished at T23 at the event with 2 under 214. Here's a list of Mickelson's performances in 2024 and 2025:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T23, 72-74-68, 214 (-2)

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: T51, 73-77-74, 224 (+11)

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T30, 70-67-71, 208 (-2)

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T6, 65-68-67, 200 (-10)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T52, 80-68-70, 218 (+8)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: 47, 76-72-76, 224 (+8)

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T38, 69-70-70, 209 (-7)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T22, 72-68-67, 207 (-6)

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T37, 71-69-74, 214 (-2)

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T40, 70-70-71, 211 (-2)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T27, 73-72-74, 219 (+6)

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T34, 70-72-71, 213 (E)

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the The Old White Course: 50, 67-68-75, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T23, 75-68-67, 210 (E)

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T48, 76, 76 (+4)

