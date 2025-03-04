"There are a bunch of deadlines that have gone" - When Brooks Koepka got candid about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Brooks Koepka, who currently plays on LIV Golf, once candidly talked about the merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi league. The American has been one of the early defectors of the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed league. However, in a surprising turn of events, in June 2023, the Tour announced a merger with LIV Golf after being critical of the league since its inception.

In 2024, Brooks Koepka appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast alongside his fellow LIV Golf player Talor Gooch, and he reflected on the framework agreement between both leagues. Speaking of the deal, Koepka said (via Mirror.com):

"I feel like in two years from now I think we'll all be laughing about this, and we'll all be playing somewhere [together]. It might be a LIV vs PGA Tour thing. Who knows what it could be so, we'll see."

He further spoke on the prolonged delay in the finalization of the LIV Golf and PGA Tour deal.

"There are a bunch of deadlines that have come and gone. We don't know what's going on really."

On June 6th, 2023, the merger between the two leagues was announced; it was revealed that the proceedings were to be finalized by the end of that year. However, the merger was plagued by constant delays, leading to its postponement.

In 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump chimed in on the deal, and last month, he had a meeting with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, players’ directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, and PIF’s HE Yasir Al-Rumayyan. But so far, there is no conclusion on the deal, and the circuits are still in talks about a potential merger.

Brooks Koepka wants to return to the PGA Tour: Reports

According to reports, Brooks Koepka allegedly wanted to return to play on the PGA Tour amid the merger talks. Fred Couples revealed the shocking news in one of his recent interviews at KJR 93.3 FM.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"JUST IN: Fred Couples reveals that Brooks Koepka wants to return to the PGA TOUR: “I talked to Brooks Koepka all the time. I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time… “He wants to come back. I will say that I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour. (Via KJR 93.3 FM)."

Brooks Koepka has had immense success even in LIV Golf, winning five tournaments in the league in the last three seasons. He even clinched his fifth major, the PGA Championship 2023, while being part of the Saudi league.

He even started his campaign in 2025 on LIV Golf and has so far played in the Riyadh and Adelaide events. He recorded a T33 finish in the season-opening Riyadh event and a T7 in the Australia event.

