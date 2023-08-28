“They bought him a Rolex and brought him to tears”: Despite a record defeat in 2021, Paul Casey reveals ‘how good a captain’ Padraig Harrington was

Padraig Harrington was the captain for the 2021 European Ryder Cup team that ultimately faced a record breaking defeat against the US Team at the Whistling Straits. Despite the disheartening loss however, Harrington was one of the most loved captains.

Former Ryder Cup teammate Paul Casey recently opened up about the positive impact the Padraig Harrington had on the team, and the way he was adored by not only the golfers but even the caddies. Speaking via the Irish Golfer, Casey explained how the 2021 Ryder Cup went.

“I’ll tell you how good a captain Padraig was. The caddies bought him a watch. They all got together, bought him a Rolex and brought him to tears when they presented it to him in Dubai, a few weeks after the matches. That said so much."

The respect shown by the caddies towards Padraig Harrington was a rare gesture that not many golfers are given. His determination and hard work in leading the team did not go unnoticed. He earned the respect of the entire team and the caddies alike.

"Caddies normally don’t like dipping their hands in their pockets for players. But it was actually the flip side of what was going to happen if we won. Padraig was going to buy every caddie a watch. He was so highly respected.”

Padraig Harrington will not be involved in 2023 Ryder Cup team or its selection process

Paul Casey said that Harrington will not be a part of the 2023 Ryder Cup team or process. LIV Golfers Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood too will not be involved in the making of the team. However, Casey thinks that Captain Luke Donald should call on Poulter to add some experience to the team.

“I would still have [Ian Poulter] be involved. That’s what is going to be missing in Rome, guys like Poulter and [Lee] Westwood in the locker room. I’ve been in those locker rooms. The pundits and the commentators have not.”

Casey strongly feels that the current distress in the world of golf should be patched up as soon as possible, so that golfers all over the world can be involved in and enjoy the upcoming season and tournaments.