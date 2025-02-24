"They had to pump my stomach" - When John Daly spoke about his terrifying near-death experience

John Daly is widely known for his addiction to alcohol and smoking. The American golfer has been vocal about his addiction and talked about it in his interviews. However, once his alcohol addiction led him to danger.

In 2016, John Daly appeared on an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, in which he openly spoke about his drinking habits. In the interview, he also shared a story from when he was young and had a near-death experience.

Daly revealed that because of his drinking, he was "passed out," and people had to pump his stomach to get him back to normal. Sharing the incident, Daly said (3:32):

"That was when I was kind of young, in Morrilton, Arkansas, I think. I had passed out, and they said they had to pump my stomach. I was out—I was dead for over nine seconds or something."

He further unveiled that his body had around a "4.0-3.7 or 3.6" alcohol level.

"They had to revive me, and they said my blood alcohol level was almost 4.0—3.7 or 3.6. They had never seen anything like it."

The host then asked him if that had happened because of "binge drinking." In response, Daly said:

"Yeah, because you just keep going. You just keep drinking and drinking, and you never really sober up. That number might be high, I don’t know—it could have been 2-point-something—but whatever it was, it was fatal. I can’t remember exactly, but the nurse told me it was extremely high."

John Daly often makes headlines because of his drinking habits. He even collaborated with Good Boy Vodka and often promotes their brand on his social media handles.

When John Daly talked about his drinking and smoking addiction

In the interview with Graham Bensinger in 2016, John Daly revealed that he started smoking during his teenage years and claimed to have been addicted to it. He was 19 when he began smoking.

"I started smoking at 19. I smoked for almost 29 years. I smoked about the same as a book- two packs, two and a half packs a day. But at that time I had started smoking that much. Before that, I was only smoking maybe a pack, pack and a half," Daly said (0.24).

He further revealed that his friends call him "camel" because he "doesn't drink water." Daly claimed to "hate water."

"I don't know, cause I don't drink water. I hate water. I cannot stand to drink water... Some of the guys call me camel cause I don't drink water. I never drink water on tour." (1.16)

Daly's lifestyle often grabs people's attention. However, aside from his drinking and smoking habits, the American has also been phenomenal on the greens, winning two major titles in his career. He clinched the PGA Championship in 1991 and The Open Championship in 1995.

