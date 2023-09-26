“They are rooting for the other team” - Jordan Spieth finds humor in fans cheering for Team Europe's success

The 2023 Ryder Cup is an intense duel between team US and Team Europe, and Jordan Spieth recently talked about how seriously the fans take the binneal tournament as well. The support from fans for their home team is always high as they cheer their golfers to victory.

Jordan Spieth is now in Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which is being held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Needless to say, European fans are keen to see their team win on home soil. Team USA has to deal with the pressure that the crowd also brings on.

Speaking via Twitter account NUCLR Golf, Spieth talked about European golfers missing putts:

“They are rooting for the other team, and when you miss, it's a cheer for the other team winning the hole. No one is pointing at you and saying aha. I'm essentially saying it's respectful, great crowds, but they are hoping, for the most part, Europe wins, majority of the crowd.”

Jordan Spieth talks about the pressures of dealing with a passionate crowd ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup

A four time Ryder Cup player, Jordan Spieth has played on home soil twice and away twice. Fans are often extremely passionate about the teams and at the end of the day just want to enjoy a good game of golf.

"I try to remember that coming in and really embrace that and try to have a lot of fun with it," he said, "because although they are rooting against you to make putts, they are very educated and fantastic crowds that if you have fun with [them], they will have fun with you."

If Spieth ever encounters unruly fans, he chooses to ignore them and stay out of the situation. He says he would rather focus on his golf game than anything else, and has understood over the years that some golf fans might not have the best intentions.

However, Spieth is thrilled to play at the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup, as team US and team Europe's head-to-head playoff will be a rather intense one with several star golfers on each team.