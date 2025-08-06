“They thought I was Whee Kim” - Michael Kim recalls hilarious fan mix-up at FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship debut

Michael Kim consistently engages with his fans and the golf community on social media by sharing details of his life as a professional golfer. As he preps to play this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, he recently shared a lighthearted yet humbling memory from his rookie year.In an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, he detailed having a hilarious fan encounter at the 2017 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship in Memphis. He recalled being in the top 20 heading into the final round on Sunday and seeing an elderly Korean couple walking the course by his side all day despite the scorching Tennessee sun.While he was initially touched by the enthusiastic support he received in his rookie year, his amusement quickly turned into embarrassment. As Michael Kim sat on the shuttle after completing the round, he heard the couple calling out &quot;Whee Kim&quot; for a signature.Realizing that the couple had mistaken him for another Korean golfer, the PGA Tour star said (via X @Mike_kim714):&quot;They cheered for me all day thru very hot weather. I thought wow, they are so nice. I’m going to give them a bunch of souvenirs after I’m done. I get done with my round and I get on the shuttle ride from 18 green to the scoring area. As the cart started moving, the couple starts yelling Whee Kim! Whee Kim, can we get a signature!...They thought they were following a different golfer. Mind you we had standard bearers and my bag had my name on it but I was pretty dejected haha.&quot;Here's a look at Kim's post on X detailing the funny incident he wishes he could &quot;do over&quot; (via X @Mike_kim714):Feeling &quot;dejected&quot; after realizing that the couple mistook him for someone else, he went on to head back to the locker room. However, in his X post, Michael Kim stated that despite the situation, he should have come back for the elderly couple and signed some memorabilia for them.Heading into this week, Kim further stated that he wishes to run into the Korean couple once again.Where does Michael Kim stand in FedEx Cup rankings?Michael Kim is excited to head into the PGA Tour's 2025 post-season stretch. As the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs - the FedEx St. Jude Championship - is set to begin on Thursday, he ranks 36th on the rankings with 1,080 points accumulated over 24 events played.He earned the most points at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Kim posted rounds of 75, 69, 67, and 69 to total 8 under par 280 for the week and claim the solo fourth place. The top 5 finish earned him a whopping 325 points.As no points are awarded for missed cuts, he earned the least amount of points at last week's Wyndham Championship. The T62 finish got him a mere 4.200 points.