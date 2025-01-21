“This is clearly an emotional issue”: Golf insiders reveal Rory McIlroy’s true feelings behind his protege reportedly moving to LIV

Recent reports suggest that Rory McIlroy's protege Tom McKibbin has accepted a deal to move to LIV Golf. After voicing his concerns over McKibbin's potential move to the Saudi-based league ahead of the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, golf analysts on Sirus XM's Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Law suggested that Mcllroy has a deeper and more personal viewpoint.

During last week's DP World Tour event, McIlroy claimed he disapproved of McKibbin's reported move to LIV Golf. Having stemmed from the same golf course in Northern Ireland, the PGA Tour superstar advised his compatriot McKibbin against the decision. In the Golf Channel Podcast's latest episode, the hosts revealed that the four-time major championship winner could be potentially making comments from a personal viewpoint rather than a professional one.

Rex and Law noted (via Sirius XM):

Trending

"It's clearly this is an emotional issue for Rory [McIlroy]. This is just isn't another player who's picking up and possibly joining LIV Golf. This is someone who he has essentially been a mentor to. I mean, he's become something of a protege. He also sees the talent and understands how difficult that was to earn your PGA Tour card through the DP World tour. He's also seen how that pathway can benefit a player...I will say, it seems as if Rory probably dialed back his rhetoric a little bit."

Rory McIlroy, who worked his way into the PGA Tour by earning his card on the DP World Tour, suggested McKibbin do the same. The TGL co-founder firmly believes that the DP World Tour is the key to kickstarting a golf career in the United States of America.

According to the golf analysts, McIlroy sees McKibbin's move to LIV Golf as a career "jeopardizing" move. The podcasters said (via Sirius XM):

"I think Rory [McIlroy] probably sees the landscape better than anyone else in this particular case. And he understands what Tom is doing is you're putting your career in jeopardy and we've seen it from other players now in this process again, they've been promised a bill of goods that clearly aren't gonna be delivered. And you're putting yourself in a situation where competitively you're going to go into a whole different scenario."

According to the golf analysts' comments, McIlroy seems worried about McKibbin's golf career concerning LIV Golf's operations and format. As LIV Golf does not have Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) eligibility, McKibbin could love out on points that would be essential to move up the ranks and play major championships. Despite LIV Golf's "bill of goods" promising OWGR points and major championship pathways, it has not materialized yet.

Rex and Law also noted that McIlroy tried to sway his protege from making the move by convincing him that PGA Tour players make a lot of money without sacrificing career-building opportunities as compared to LIV golfers, who receive signing bonuses.

Rory McIlroy speaks to Tom McKibbin regarding LIV Golf offer

During a press conference at last week's 2025 Dubai Desert Classic, Rory McIlroy shared that he had called Tom McKibbin several times over the past few weeks to discuss his potential move to LIV Golf.

McIlroy strongly advised the young golfer against the decision and tried to sway him. The PGA Tour legend said (via ESPN):

"I think he's got a ton of potential. Look, I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you're thinking of making. I think, you know, working so hard to get your tour card in the States ... to achieve that goal last year was a big achievement. I think what he's potentially sacrificing and giving up, with access to majors, potential Ryder Cup spot, depending on, you know, how he would play...If I were in his position and I had his potential, I wouldn't make that decision."

Having grown up playing at the Hollywood Golf Club, the two Northern Irishman formed a close bond, eventually leading to McIlroy mentoring the next up-and-coming golfer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback